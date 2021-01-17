LIV vs MUN Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Liverpool vs Manchester United Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Match LIV vs MUN. In the exciting encounter on Premier League, Liverpool will lock horns against Manchester United on January 17. The two teams fighting hard for the title will lock horns against each other in the Premier League on Sunday. Liverpool have played inconsistent football in the past few games and failed to capitalize on several occasions in the Premier League, as a result, they have slipped to 3rd spot on the points table. Liverpool have played 17 matches so far and managed to win 9 out of them while six ended in draw and they lost two. While Manchester United have who started the season on a poor note have been picked up form in the last few matches are currently at the top spot on the points table with 11 wins in 17 matches. The win against Liverpool will strengthen position on the points table. Liverpool vs Manchester United Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LIV vs MUN, Dream 11 Team Player List, Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs Manchester United, Premier League. Also Read - Live Streaming Premier League Liverpool vs Manchester United in India: When And Where to Watch LIV vs MAN UTD Live Football Match

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10.oo PM IST – January 17 in India.

LIV vs MUN My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker

Defenders – Andrew Robertson, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly

Midfielders – Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Bruno Fernandes (C), Sadio Mane, Paul Pogba

Strikers – Mohamed Salah (VC), Anthony Martial

Liverpool vs Manchester United Probable Line-up

Liverpool probable line-up: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Manchester United probable line-up: David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial

