Liverpool vs Sheffield United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today's Match LIV vs SHF at Anfield Stadium: In one of the highly-awaited Premier League clashes this season, Liverpool will square off against Sheffield United for the Saturday night fixture at the Anfield Stadium. The Premier League LIV vs SHF clash will kick-off at 12.30 AM IST – October 25 in India. It has been a tough run of games for the defending champions as they managed to bring an end to their three-game winless run by scraping a 1-0 win over Ajax in the Champions League. Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to build on that win which becomes even more vital without the likes of Alisson and Virgil van Dijk in their corner. The Reds are currently in at the fourth spot with 10 points to their names. On the other hand, Sheffield United has been a poor start to the season so far with a draw and four defeats which places them at the 19th spot. The Blades will have to be at their absolute best in order to get the better of Liverpool. Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on Hotstar for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and Sheffield United will start at 12.30 AM IST – October 25.

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

LIV vs SHF My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: A Ramsdale

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (VC), Andrew Robertson, Joseph Gomez, C Basham

Midfielders: Fabinho, Sadio Mane (VC), John Lundstram

Forwards: Mohamed Salah (C), R Firmino, O McBurnie

LIV vs SHF Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool: Alisson, Joël Matip, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, Sadio Mané, Takumi Minamino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Sheffield United: Aaron Ramsdale, George Baldock, Chris Basham, John Egan, Jack O’Connell, Stevens, Fleck, Ethan Ampadu, Oliver Norwood, McBurnie, David McGoldrick.

LIV vs SHF SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

Sheffield United (SHF): Dean Henderson, Jake Eastwood, Michael Verrips, Simon Moore, Chris Basham, Enda Stevens, George Baldock, Jack O’Connell, Jack Robinson, John Egan, Kean Bryan, Kieron Freeman, Panagiotis Retsos, Phil Jagielka, Ben Osborn, Jack Rodwell, John Fleck, John Lundstram, Luke Freeman, Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge, Billy Sharp, Callum Robinson, David McGoldrick, Leon Clarke, Lys Mousset, Oliver McBurnie, Richairo Zivkovic.

