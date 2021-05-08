LIV vs SOU Dream11 Tips And Prediction Premier League

Liverpool vs Southampton Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2021 – Fantasy Football Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today's Match LIV vs SOU at Anfield Stadium: In another exciting clash of Premier League 2021 on Saturday evening, Southampton will take on Liverpool in game-week 36 at the Anfield Stadium on Saturday late night – May 9 in India. The Premier League 2021 LIV vs SOU will kick-off at 12:45 AM IST. Liverpool had been due to face fierce rivals Man Utd last Sunday, however the game was postponed following pockets of United fans breaking into Old Trafford and invading the pitch in protest at the club's current ownership. Therefore, Jurgen Klopp's men have had a rare two-week break and will be itching to get out onto the pitch vs Southampton. The Saints showed real resilience in their most recent league game, holding Leicester to a 1-1 draw despite being reduced to ten-men. The Premier League live telecast will be available on StarSports and StarSports HD networks in India. The online live streaming of Premier League will be available online on the Disney Hotstar app for premium users.

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and Southampton will start at 12:45 AM IST – May 9 – Sunday.

Venue: Anfield Stadium.

LIV vs SOU My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Defenders: Bednarek, Walker-Peters, TAA, Robertson

Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Ward-Prowse, Wijnaldum

Forwards: Ings (VC), Salah (C), Origi

LIV vs SOU Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Ozan Kabak, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

Southampton: Alex McCarthy; Jack Stephens, Jannik Vestergaard, Jan Bednarek, Kyle Walker-Peters; Ibrahima Diallo, James Ward-Prowse, Theo Walcott, Stuart Armstrong; Nathan Redmond, Che Adams.

Southampton Key Players

Alex McCarthy

Jannik Vestergaard

Jan Bednarek

Mohammed Salisu

Ryan Bertrand

Liverpool Key Players

Alisson

Ozan Kabak

Fabinho

Andy Robertson

Trent Alexander-Arnold

LIV vs SOU SQUADS

Liverpool (LIV): Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Alisson Becker, Adrian, Sepp Van den Berg, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Joseph Gomez, Nathaniel Clyne, Andrew Robertson, Dejan Lovren, Joel Matip, Harvey Elliott, Takumi Minamino, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri, Georginio Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Adam Lallana, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Divock Origi.

Southampton (SOU): Alex McCarthy, Harry Lewis, Fraser Forster, Kyle Walker-Peters, Ryan Bertrand, Jannik Vestergaard, Jack Stephens, Mohammed Salisu, Ibrahima Diallo, Jan Bednarek, Oriol Romeu, James Ward-Prowse, Nathan Redmond, Moussa Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong, Yan Valery, William Smallbone, Kayne Ramsay, Theo Walcott, Shane Long, Danny Ings, Che Adams, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Tella, Jake Vokins, Daniel N’Lundulu.

