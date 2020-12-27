LIV vs WBA Dream11 Tips and Predictions

Check Dream11 Team Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion Premier League – Football Prediction Tips For Today's Match LIV vs WBA. In the mega encounter in Premier League, Liverpool will lock horns against West Bromwich Albion on December 27. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have played dominant football this season despite missing the services of Virgil Van Dijk who has been recovering from his injury. Defending champions Liverpool are currently at the top of the points table with just nine wins in 14 games. While West Brom are struggling in the league and are currently on 19th spot with just one win in 14 matches. It will be an uphill task for West Brom to derail Liverpool's run. Meanwhile, The Reds look to increase their lead on the points table. Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion Dream11 Team – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of LIV vs WBA, Dream 11 Team Player List, Liverpool Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion, Premier League, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion, Premier League.

Here is today’s Dream11 pick for LIV vs WBA

Kick-off Time: The match starts at 10.00 PM IST – December 27 in India.

LIV vs WBA My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper – Allison Becker

Defenders – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andrew Robertson, Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi

Midfielders – Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Matheus Pereira

Forwards – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Karlan Grant

Liverpool vs West Bromwich Albion Probable Line-up

Liverpool probable line-up: Allison Becker (GK), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

West Bromwich Albion probable line-up: Sam Johnstone (GK), Darnell Furlong, Semi Ajayi, Dara O’Shea, Kieran Gibbs, Romaine Sawyers, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Grady Diangana, Matthew Phillips, Karlan Grant

