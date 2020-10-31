LIV vs WHU Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Liverpool vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Hints, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match LIV vs WHU at Anfield: Defending champions Liverpool will be locking horns with West Ham United in what will be their seventh match of the ongoing PL season. Currently they are on the second spot with four wins, one drawn and one defeat so far. Their opponents West Ham are 12th in the table with two wins, as many draws and as many defeats from six matches. Also Read - SHF vs MCI Dream11 Team Tips And Prediction Premier League 2020-21: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Predicted XIs For Today's Sheffield United vs Manchester City Football Match at Bramall Lane 6:00 PM IST October 31 Saturday

Liverpool vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Premier League 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today’s Premier League match, Liverpool vs West Ham United Dream11 Team Player List, WHU Dream11 Team Player List, LIV Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Football Tips Liverpool vs West Ham United Premier League 2020-21, Online Football Tips – Premier League 2020-21, Fantasy Football Tips And Predictions – LIV vs WHU Premier League 2020-21 Also Read - RCB vs SRH Dream11 Team Playing XI Updates, Hints And Predictions: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad T20 Match 52 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST October 31 Saturday

Kick-Off Time: The Premier League match between Liverpool and West Ham United will start at 11:00 PM IST – October 31. Also Read - FZL vs CTL Dream11 Team Prediction And Tips ECS T10 - Barcelona 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing XI And Predicted XIs For Today's Falco CC vs Catalunya CC Final at Montjuic Ground 8 PM IST October 30 Friday

Venue: Anfield

LIV vs WHU My Dream11 Team

Lukasz Fabianksi, Aaron Cresswell, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Pablo Fornals, Tomas Soucek, Sadio Mane (vice-captain), Georginio Wijnaldum, Sebastian Haller, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah (captain)

LIV vs WHU Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool: Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianksi, Vladimir Coufal, Fabian Balbuena, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku, Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Pablo Fornals, Sebastian Haller

LIV vs WHU Full Squads

Liverpool: Alisson, FabinhoVirgil van Dijk, Georginio Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcântara, James Milner, Naby Keïta, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Joe Gomez, Adrián, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones, Takumi Minamino, Diogo Jota, Kostas Tsimikas, Xherdan Shaqiri, Andrew Robertson, Divock Origi, Joël Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Caoimhín Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sepp van den Berg, Neco Williams, Marcelo Pitaluga

West Ham United: Lukasz Fabiański, Aaron Cresswell, Fabián Balbuena, Vladimír Coufal, Andriy Yarmolenko, Saïd Benrahma, Manuel Lanzini, Robert Snodgrass, Craig Dawson, Mark Noble, Pablo Fornals, Jarrod Bowen, Angelo Ogbonna, Sébastien Haller, Issa Diop, Ryan Fredericks, David Martin, Arthur Masuaku, Tomas Soucek, Gonçalo Cardoso, Michail Antonio, Ben Johnson, Nathan Trott, Darren Randolph, Nathan Holland, Declan Rice, Aji Alese, Harrison Ashby, Conor Coventry, Manny Longelo

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LIV Dream11 Team/ WHU Dream11 Team/ Liverpool Dream11 Team Prediction/ West Ham United Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction Premier League/ Online Football Tips and more.