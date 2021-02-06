Live Streaming Cricket Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final

In the highly-awaited final of Abu Dhabi T10 league 2021, Delhi Bulls will take on Northern Warriors at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Both the teams have been in a good run of form and come into this game having won five of their six games. Delhi Bulls boast of the likes of Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, and Dwayne Bravo. Meanwhile, the Warrios have players like Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Lendl Simmons, Rayad Emrit, Wahab Riaz, and Wayne Parnell. Both the teams boast of a powerful line-up. After 28 exciting matches in the 10-over format, we will finally get to see which team lift the trophy today. Delhi Bulls and Northern Warriors have been the two most consistent sides in the tournament and will contest for the top prize in the final. Here are the details of when and where to watch Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final Match, Live Abu Dhabi T10 FINAL match online and on Television. Also Read - DB vs NW Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 2021 Match 9: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 9.30 PM IST February 6 Saturday

When is Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match?

The Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match will take place on Saturday, February 6. Also Read - QAL vs TAD Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Alubond Abu Dhabi T10 3rd Place Play-off: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Qalandars vs Team Abu Dhabi at Sheikh Zayed Stadium at 6.45 PM IST February 6 Saturday

What are the timings of the Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match?

The Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match will start at 9.30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 9.15 PM IST. Also Read - Live Stream Cricket Sydney Sixers vs Perth Scorchers FINAL BBL T20: Preview, Squads, Match Predictions - Where to Watch Sydney vs Perth BBL Live Cricket Streaming Online on SonyLIV, TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Where is Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match being played?

The Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match?

The Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match will broadcast on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 2 in Delhi Bulls.

Where can you watch live streaming of Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match?

The Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match live streaming will be available on SonyLIV and JIO TV app.

What are the predicted XIs for Delhi Bulls vs Northern Warriors Abu Dhabi T10 Final match?

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Tom Abell, Sherfane Rutherford, Dwayne Bravo (C), Fidel Edwards, Nyeem Young, Waqas Maqsood, Sheraz Ahmad.

Northern Warriors: Nicholas Pooran (WK & C), Lendl Simmons, Rovman Powell, Brandon King, Waseem Muhammad, Fabian Allen, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Maheesh Theekshana, Wayne Parnell, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique.

DB vs NW SQUADS –

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Ravi Bopara, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Ali Khan, Shiraz Ahmed, Nyeem Young, Fidel Edwards, Waqas Maqsood, Amad Butt, Tom Abell, Waqar Salamkheil, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Adam Lyth.

Northern Warriors: Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad, Nicholas Pooran, Rovman Powell (wk/C), Fabian Allen, Brandon King, Wayne Parnell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Rayad Emrit, Junaid Siddique, Maheesh Theekshana, Wahab Riaz, Aamer Yamin, Waheed Ahmed, Ansh Tandon, Kjorn Ottley, Sujeet Parbatani.