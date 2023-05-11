ZEE Sites

  LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Semi Final: Back To Back Goals Put Inter Milan On Top
LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Semi Final: Back To Back Goals Put Inter Milan On Top

LIVE UEFA Champions Semi-Final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest live updates of Semi-final leg 1 of 2.

Updated: May 11, 2023 12:55 AM IST

Updated: May 11, 2023 12:55 AM IST

  • 12:55 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Semi Final: (MIL-0-2-INT) And Dzeko shoots once again but misses.

  • 12:53 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan, Semi Final: AC Milan are continously trying to find a way and move the ball to Giroud but it is not seeming easy

  • 12:49 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan Semi Final: (MIL 0-2 INT) Junior Messias replaces Bennacer.

  • 12:47 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan Semi Final: (MIL 0-2 INT) AC Milan’s defense has been shattered by the men in Blues.

  • 12:47 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan Semi Final: (MIL 0-2 INT) Mihtaryan shoots again and hits the post..!!

  • 12:46 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan Semi Final: (MIL 0-2 INT) The game has not even reached its quarter but Inter is already leading 2-0

  • 12:45 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan Semi Final: (MIL 0-2 INT) Here comes Olivier Giroud with his excellent dribbles..

  • 12:43 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan Semi Final: (MIL 0-2 INT) A defensive blunder by Inter Milan and Mihtaryan makes the most of it and gives the double blow to AC Milan..!!

  • 12:42 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan Semi Final: (MIL 0-2 INT) And here comes the second.!!!! What a goal by Mkhitaryan..!!

  • 12:41 AM IST

    LIVE | AC Milan vs Inter Milan Semi Final: (MIL 0-1 INT) It’s the fourth goal of Edin Dzeko in his 11th appearance.

LIVE UEFA Champions Semi-Final match between AC Milan and Inter Milan: Cross-city rivals AC Milan and Inter Milan, who, between them, have been crowned European champions 10 times, will face off on Wednesday in the first of two semifinals for European football’s top club competition. Stay tuned to this space for all live scores and the latest updates.

