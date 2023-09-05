Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE SCORE | Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Gulbadin Naib's Strikes Thrice To Put AFG On Top
LIVE SCORE | Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 Updates: Gulbadin Naib’s Strikes Thrice To Put AFG On Top

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 6, Group B - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest news and updates.

Updated: September 5, 2023 4:10 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk

Charith Asalanka

6* (7) 1x4, 0x6

Kusal Mendis (W)

15 (25) 0x4, 0x6

Mohammad Nabi

(4.1-0-13-0)*

Gulbadin Naib

(7-0-34-3)
Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Live Score, Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Afghanistan will need to up their game with the ball when they face a skillful Sri Lanka in the battle of a Super Four spot in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Afghanistan not only find itself in a must-win situation after the loss to Bangladesh but also need a victory with a massive margin to finish in the top two of Group B. The Sri Lanka-Afghanistan fixture will be the second one at the Gadaffi Stadium and is expected to be a run feast.

Live Updates

  • Sep 5, 2023 4:18 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Charith Asalanka and Kusal Mendis need to take Sri Lanka to a decent score. SL bat deep but this partnership is key to set a lunch pad. SL 97/3

  • Sep 5, 2023 4:09 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Another wicket for Gulbadin Naib. What a day he is having. Samarawickrama edges one to the keeper. SL 86/3

  • Sep 5, 2023 4:04 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Afghanistan have pulled the game nicely. Now up to the spinners to restrict SL to a low score. SL 86/2

  • Sep 5, 2023 3:56 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Poor delivery by Naib but he gets a wicket instead. Short and wide and Nissanka hits it straight to point. SL 80/2

  • Sep 5, 2023 3:50 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Some cheap overs for Afghanistan after carnage in first 10 overs. SL 72/1

  • Sep 5, 2023 3:45 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Perfect time to get a wicket as spinners can now choke Lanka for runs. SL 67/1

  • Sep 5, 2023 3:39 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: That was the wicket the Afghans needed. Karunaratne departs after playing a decent innings of 32. Gulbadin Naib gets the wicket. SL 63/`1

  • Sep 5, 2023 3:36 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: First 10 overs have gone Sri Lanka’s way. SL 62/0

  • Sep 5, 2023 3:31 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: SL are only dealing in boundaries. AFG have been wayward and conceded 10 boundaries inside 10 overs. SL 55/0

  • Sep 5, 2023 3:28 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Mujeeb is running through his overs nicely but runs are leaking from other end. SL 49/0

