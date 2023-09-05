Top Recommended Stories

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Match 6, Group B - Live Cricket Score, Commentary: SL Beat AFG in a Thriller, Lankan Lions Qualify For Super 4. Stay tuned to this space for all the latest news and updates.

Updated: September 5, 2023 10:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Fazalhaq Farooqi

0* (2) 0x4, 0x6

Rashid Khan

27 (16) 4x4, 1x6

Dhananjaya de Silva

(1.3-0-12-1)*

Dunith Wellalage

(4-0-36-2)
Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Asia Cup 2023 Updates

Afghanistan will need to up their game with the ball when they face a skillful Sri Lanka in the battle of a Super Four spot in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday. Afghanistan not only find itself in a must-win situation after the loss to Bangladesh but also need a victory with a massive margin to finish in the top two of Group B. The Sri Lanka-Afghanistan fixture will be the second one at the Gadaffi Stadium and is expected to be a run feast.

Live Updates

  • Sep 5, 2023 10:30 PM IST

    AFG vs SL, Asia Cup LIVE SCORE: Fazalhaq has been adjudged out LBW!!! What drama here!! Sri Lanka have won this game and qualify for the Super 4 along with Bangladesh! Afghanistan needed a six to qualify but they failed to do so! Tough luck! Sri Lanka win by 2 runs. SL 289 (37.4)

  • Sep 5, 2023 10:26 PM IST

    AFG vs SL, Asia Cup LIVE SCORE: It’s down to Fazalhaq Farooqui and Rashid Khan to take Afghanistan to victory! Can they do it ?

  • Sep 5, 2023 10:25 PM IST

    AFG vs SL, Asia Cup LIVE SCORE: OH NO!! Mujeeb is out!!! Just 1 wicket left for Afghanistan! It’s anybody’s game now with 3 runs to get for the Afghans!

  • Sep 5, 2023 10:23 PM IST

    AFG vs SL, Asia Cup LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan are just few runs away from a famous victory!

  • Sep 5, 2023 9:42 PM IST

    AFG vs SL, Asia Cup LIVE Score: Shahidi is leading charge for Afghanistan. Mohammad Nabi was the last man to depart. Afghanistan need just 67 runs to win from 20 overs with 5 wickets remaining. AFG 225/5 (30)

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:42 PM IST

    AFG vs SL, Asia Cup LIVE Score: OUT! Rahamat departs for 45! Kasun Rajitha picks up his third wicket of the game! AFG 121/4 (19)

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:25 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: 50 run partnership up betwen Theekshana and Shahidi. AFG 101/3

  • Sep 5, 2023 8:13 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Hasmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah keeping Afghanistan in the hunt with counterattacking knocks. AFG 81/3

  • Sep 5, 2023 7:59 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Game drifting away from Afghanistan. AFG 65/3

  • Sep 5, 2023 7:48 PM IST

    AFG vs SL Asia Cup Live Score: Gone! Pathirana traps Naib LBW. AFG 50/3

