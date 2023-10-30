Home

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Gurbaz Perishes, Madushanka Strikes Early

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Gurbaz Perishes, Madushanka Strikes Early

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Sri Lanka VS Afghanistan 241 (49.3) 44/1 (9.0) Run Rate: (Current: 4.89) AFG need 198 runs in 246 balls at 4.82 rpo Last Wicket: Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Dilshan Madushanka 0 (4) - 0/1 in 0.4 Over Ibrahim Zadran 23 * (32) 3x4, 1x6 Rahmat Shah 19 (18) 4x4, 0x6 Dushmantha Chameera (0.6-0-4-0) * Kasun Rajitha (4-0-18-0)

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 30th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup Match 30 LIVE Updates: After conquering England and Pakistan, Afghanistan are looking for yet another upset when they take on Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday. With two wins from five games, Afghanistan are sitting seventh on the table. On the other hand, an injury-hit Sri Lanka are fifth with same points owing to their better net run rate. The 1996 champions, who started with three losses on the trot, are coming after back-to-back wins.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

