Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Nissanka Departs, Mendis-Samarawickrama Key For Sri Lanka

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Cricket World Cup 2023, Match 30: Nissanka Departs, Mendis-Samarawickrama Key For Sri Lanka. Follow live scorecard and real-time updates of AFG vs SL from the 2023 WC in Pune.

Updated: October 30, 2023 3:48 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, 30th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ODI World Cup Match 30 LIVE Updates: After conquering England and Pakistan, Afghanistan are looking for yet another upset when they take on Sri Lanka in their ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Monday. With two wins from five games, Afghanistan are sitting seventh on the table. On the other hand, an injury-hit Sri Lanka are fifth with same points owing to their better net run rate. The 1996 champions, who started with three losses on the trot, are coming after back-to-back wins.

Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

Live Updates

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:48 PM IST

    LIVE AFG vs SL, ODI WC 2023: 23 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 115/2. After Nissanka’s departure, it’s down to Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickram to take the game from here on. SL 115/2 (22)

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Mendis-Nissanka stitch crucial 50-run stand to help Lanka recover after the early dismissal of Karunaratne. LIVE | SL: 73/1 in 16 overs vs AFG

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:17 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Just five off Rashid’s first over here. Afghanistan have kept things tight and their body language is good. LIVE | SL: 71/1 in 16 overs vs AFG

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI WC 2023: And there you go, Rashid Khan into the attack for the first time today. He would look to tighten the screws here on Sri Lanka.

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Azmatullah Omarzai has kept things tight. The Lankan batters in the middle are finding it tough to get the boundaries at will here.

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI WC 2023: Nissanka and Mendis are taking their time in the middle after Dimuth Karunaratne perished early. Interesting to see when they shift gears.

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 8 runs from the 13th over. Nissanka and Mendis have taken a steady stand. Sri Lanka can not lose another wicket here. SL 58/1 (13)

  • Oct 30, 2023 3:01 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: FIFTY! comes up for Sri Lanka. Just 2 runs from the 12th over. Sri Lanka need a great partnership here to get back in the game and both Nissanka and Mendis can do that. SL 50/1 (12)

  • Oct 30, 2023 2:49 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: 7 runs from the final powerplay over. ANOTHER BOUNDARY! for Nissanka. Lanka need a good partnership here and Afghanistan would be looking to get another breakthorugh. SL 41/1 (10)

  • Oct 30, 2023 2:44 PM IST

    LIVE – AFG Vs SL, ODI World Cup 2023: BOUNDARY! from Nissanka against Mujeeb to start the over. 6 runs from it. One more over of the batting powerplay remaining. SL 34/1 (9)

