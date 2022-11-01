Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022

After registering a comfortable win over Ireland in their first game, Sri Lanka lost their way, being hammered by Australia and New Zealand in the next two encounters. There is not much to talk about Afghanistan as two of their three games have been abandoned due to rain. In the first game, they did give England a run for their money, taking the match to the 19th over while defending a low total of 112.

SQUADS

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando

Afghanistan Squad: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi

Live Updates

  • 8:37 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zazai would be missed as he has been ruled out of the rest of the event due to a kidney concern. Rahmatullah Gurbaz has been brought in as his replacement.

  • 8:35 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: The two teams have faced each other thrice in this format and the Lankans have won twice. Heading into this game, Lankans would feel they have a slight edge.

  • 8:34 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: There are predictions of rain playing spoilsport at Brisbane. Fans would not want that to happen.

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: This truly is the battle for survival for both teams. Neither Afghanistan nor Sri Lanka has done well in this tournament thus far and they would now like to change things.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    Hello and Welcome to the Live coverage of the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022 match.