Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022

After registering a comfortable win over Ireland in their first game, Sri Lanka lost their way, being hammered by Australia and New Zealand in the next two encounters. There is not much to talk about Afghanistan as two of their three games have been abandoned due to rain. In the first game, they did give England a run for their money, taking the match to the 19th over while defending a low total of 112.

SL vs AFG Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Live Updates

  • 11:42 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: The bowler just gave two runs from his second over this is a good start for Afghanistan. Sri Lanka side needs to look into the game and work to score more runs to stay in the game. SL 14/1 (4)

  • 11:40 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes to bowl the third over and the bowler is looking confident after scalping a wicket in his first over.

  • 11:39 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: What a great start by Afghanistan’s bowling. The second over is Maiden. The Sri Lanka side is under pressure after losing a wicket. SL 12/1 (3)

  • 11:35 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan side must be confident after scalping a wicket in the second over. What great bowling by Mujeeb.

  • 11:33 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: WICKET!!!!!!!!! Pathum Nissanka departs after making 10 runs in ten balls. SL 12/1 (2)

  • 11:32 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka batters are taking time to build a partnership.

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Mujeeb Ur Rahman comes to bowl the second over.

  • 11:30 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan is looking to early wickets to stay in the game. Fazalhaq Farooqi bowled the first over and gave eight runs from the over. SL 8/0 (1)

  • 11:22 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: What great bowling by the Sri Lanka team as the side has made a comeback. The Asia Champions’ bowling was lethal against Afghanistan.

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Wanindu slacped another wicket as Mujeeb Ur Rahman departs. what a great bowling by the spinner as Hasaranga picked up four wickets in his spell by giving just 13 runs. what a great spell by Lankan spinner.

    AFG 144/8 (20)