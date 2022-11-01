Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022

After registering a comfortable win over Ireland in their first game, Sri Lanka lost their way, being hammered by Australia and New Zealand in the next two encounters. There is not much to talk about Afghanistan as two of their three games have been abandoned due to rain. In the first game, they did give England a run for their money, taking the match to the 19th over while defending a low total of 112.

SL vs AFG Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi