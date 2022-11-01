Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2022

After registering a comfortable win over Ireland in their first game, Sri Lanka lost their way, being hammered by Australia and New Zealand in the next two encounters. There is not much to talk about Afghanistan as two of their three games have been abandoned due to rain. In the first game, they did give England a run for their money, taking the match to the 19th over while defending a low total of 112.Also Read - LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Will he Drop Hints on Rishabh Pant's Inclusion?

SL vs AFG Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha Also Read - Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi Also Read - ENG vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's England vs New Zealand T20 WC Match at the Gabba, Brisbane at 1:30 PM IST November 1 Tue

Live Updates

  • 10:08 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 5 came off the seventh over. AFG 47/1 (7)

  • 10:05 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Out! Gurbaz departs. On a good line and length from Kumara once more. Gurbaz gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a drive, the stumps are disturbed.

  • 10:02 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan off to a steady start. Powerplay done. AFG 42/0 (6)

  • 9:42 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: This is a good over for Afghanistan as Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashed a boundary and Afg managed to score six runs. AFG 7/0 (2)

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan batters are taking time on the crease to make a competitive total against Sri Lanka.

  • 9:38 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz is finally off the mark. Kasun Rajitha serves this on a good length and outside off. Rahmanullah Gurbaz guides this to deep backward point and takes one. AFG 1/0 (1)

  • 9:35 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Usman Ghani come open the innings for Sri Lanka.

  • 9:29 AM IST

    SL vs AFG Playing XI

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

    Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

  • 9:07 AM IST

  • 9:05 AM IST

    LIVE | AFG vs SL Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Afghanistan captain Mohammed Nabi Won the toss and opted to bat first.