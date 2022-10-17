Afghanistan vs Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup, Afghanistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Live Streaming: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 Group Stage match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. Afghanistan will play two warm-up matches against Bangladesh and Pakistan, before squaring off against England in the Super 12 stage of the competition. On the other hand Bangladesh will South Africa after this match before kicking-off their campaign on 24th October.Also Read - Rohit Sharma Heavily TROLLED Over Mohammed Shami's Absence in IND's T20 WC Warm-up Game vs AUS | VIRAL TWEETS

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Darwish Rasooli, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Nabi(c), Ibrahim Zadran, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Rashid Khan, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Bangladesh Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Yasir Ali, Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nurul Hasan(w), Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed.