LIVE Afghanistan vs Ireland, Match 25, Super 12, T20 World Cup Score and Match Updates: Ireland will be riding high on confidence after beating the mighty England by 5 runs (DLS). Afghanistan, who enjoy an upper hand in T20 internationals with 16 wins in 23 games in head to head, will face quite a tough challenge from the Irish.

"I hope we've done something similar. I've always said cricket isn't a big game in Ireland. We're the flag bearers, and we want to make it ag as possible. But it's certainly an absolute pleasure to play here, to lead the first Irish team to ever play here. And we get to play here on Friday, which is such a thrill" – Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland Captain

"The conditions are totally different from the Asian condition. So, everyone is very excited. And the way I feel yesterday, some of the boys were really upset because of the rain. So that means, that's showing that our players want to play cricket." said Raees Ahmadzai, AFG's Assistant coach

AFG vs IRE Probable XI’s

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmed, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Fionn Hand, Joshua Little

