live

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup: Messi & Co. Have Slight EDGE

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup S/F 1: Check LIVE build-uo for World Cup semi-final. Check updates, LIVE streaming details here. Luka Modric vs Lionel Messi LIVE.

Updated: December 13, 2022 10:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Arg vs Cro, Arg vs Cro LIVE Arg vs Cro live updates, Arg vs Cro live score, Arg vs Cro live streaming, Argentina vs Croatia live football streaming, Arg vs Cro jio cinemas, Arg vs Cro squads, Argentina vs Croatia head-to-head, Arg vs Cro, Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Lionel Messi vs Luka Modric, Football News, FIFA World Cup 2022, FIFA World Cup LIVE streaming
Argentina vs Croatia LIVE UPDATES, FIFA World Cup 2022 Semi-Final 1

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup S/F 1

So here we are! We now have the four top teams battle it out for the ultimate prize in football. Argentina takes on Croatia tonight and one of the two teams will become the first finalist in Qatar. All to play for with so much at stake. Argentina starts as slight favourites, but 2018 runners-up Croatia cannot be taken lightly. There is much buzz around the match as two greats – Luka Modric and Lionel Messi – would take the pitch at the Lusail stadium in Doha.

Also Read:

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup S/F 1: Check LIVE build-uo for World Cup semi-final. Check updates, LIVE streaming details here. Luka Modric vs Lionel Messi LIVE.

Live Updates

  • 10:37 PM IST
    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia: Eyes would be on Messi as he is also one assist away from equalling the legendary Diego Maradona. He provided an assist against the Dutch during the quarter as well.
  • 10:33 PM IST

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia: We are roughly 120 minutes away from the start of the semi-final. It is surely going to be a cracker. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

  • 9:58 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia: Although Angel Di Maria came in for the last few minutes against the Netherlands, it is still unclear whether the Juventus star is fully match-fit for the Croatia clash. Lionel Scaloni will be missing the services of Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel, both of whom are suspended after picking up two yellow cards each. Croatia does not have any injury concerns.

  • 9:55 PM IST
    Argentina Predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Fernandez, De Paul, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez
    Croatia Predicted XI: Livakovic; Juranovic, Gvardiol, Lovren, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic
  • 9:44 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia: Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has claimed that Lionel Messi and his Argentinian side will win the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

  • 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia: One stat that is not in favour of Messi and Co. here is that Argentina has won merely one match against a European side in their last seven World Cup games.

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia: If Argentina makes the summit clash, it will be their sixth appearance. What is interesting here is that Argentina has never lost a semi-final. Can Messi and Co. keep the record intact?

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs Croatia: What would make Argentina dangerous is the fact that Messi has just found form. He assisted the first goal against the Dutch, then scored via penalty inside normal time. In the shootout, he scored again.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    You can thank us later…

    Argentina Croatia LIVE Streaming will be available on JioCinemas. Argentina Croatia LIVE Broadcast can be seen on Sports18 Network.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 13, 2022 10:37 PM IST

Updated Date: December 13, 2022 10:39 PM IST