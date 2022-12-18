live

LIVE BUZZ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG vs FRA: After Messi’s Penalty; Di Maria Doubles LEAD

LIVE Updates | France vs Argentina FIFA World Cup 2022 final in Qatar Football Match LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action as Lionel Messi's Argentina take on Kylian Mbappe's France.

Updated: December 18, 2022 10:03 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Arg vs Fra, Arg vs Fra live streaming, Arg vs Fra lineups, Arg vs Fra Team News, Arg vs Fra predictions, Arg vs Fra live updates, Arg vs Fra live score online, Arg vs Fra scores and updates, Argentina vs France, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup live streaming, FIFA World Cup closing ceremony, FIFA World Cup closing ceremony live streaming, FIFA World Cup final schedule, FIFA World Cup live online streaming, FIFA World Cup closing ceremony date, FIFA World Cup closing ceremony time, FIFA World Cup live streaming performers, FIFA World Cup 2022 live streaming, Football News
Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final

The world would have its eye on the Lusail stadium on Sunday to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France. What a game it promises to be as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe take the pitch. Can Messi win the coveted prize at the fag end of his career or can Mbappe make it two in a row – we will find out all that tonight? Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

Also Read:

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Follow the minute-by-minute build-up of the football WC final. Check the preview, predicted lineups, team news, timings, and LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG vs FRA: Di Maria goes off in the second half. Also, France keeps ringing in the changes. Les Bleus are desperate for goals.

  • 9:49 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG vs FRA: Second half is underway, Argentina would realise they have to keep the intensity up despite the 2-0 lead. But again, history is for Argentina as a team scoring first in a final usually wins.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG vs FRA: Di Maria doubles the lead after a brilliant assist from Messi. Argentina is dominating and how. Messi and Co. now have some cushion to play with.

  • 8:58 PM IST

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG vs FRA: A cool, calm Messi scores with a penalty. Messi has put Argentina in front in the first 25 minutes.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG vs FRA: Amid all speculations, Angel Di Maria starts. Messi is very much in the game in the early minutes. This is a cracking start.

  • 8:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG vs FRA: As per a Twitter poll on Icom, Argentina is favourites to win over France. Will the poll prove to be right, we will find out soon.

  • 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Final, ARG vs FRA: Okay, so we are set to get started. In under 30 minutes, we would have kick-off at the Lusail stadium. It is Messi versus Mbappe, so many mini-battles to watch out for.

  • 7:50 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 18, 2022 10:02 PM IST

Updated Date: December 18, 2022 10:03 PM IST