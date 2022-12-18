live

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: World Ready For Messi vs Mbappe SHOWDOWN

LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Follow minute-by-minute build-up of the football WC final. 

Updated: December 18, 2022 11:19 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Argentina vs France FIFA World Cup 2022 Final

The world would have its eye on the Lusail stadium on Sunday to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France. What a game it promises to be as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe take the pitch. Can Messi win the coveted prize at the fag end of his career or can Mbappe make it two in a row – we will find out all that tonight? Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

Live Updates

  • 11:31 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: La Albiceleste should only have one injury doubt in Alejandro Gomez, who is still recovering from an ankle sprain. Marcos Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel – who missed the semi-final – are back at Scaloni’s disposal.

  • 11:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: 12 games since 1930; Argentina won six, France won three, and three draws. Sunday would also be the battle of the No. 10s. A lot of PSG flavour at Lusail tonight.

  • 11:27 AM IST

  • 11:23 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: While Messi would be chasing his first WC title, young Mbappe has a chance of winning his second.

  • 11:15 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: All to play for when the two sides meet. Lots at stake and both teams would know that well. Who will be the World champions, we will find out today.

  • 11:14 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: From Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe, some of the greatest footballers of the era would take the pitch at Lusail in front of a packed stadium.

  • 11:13 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: We are hours away from the biggest sporting spectacle of the year – the FIFA World Cup 2022 final. The match will take place at the Lusail stadium where Argentina takes on France. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the game…

Published Date: December 18, 2022 11:17 AM IST

Updated Date: December 18, 2022 11:19 AM IST