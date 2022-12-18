LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Ready For The ‘Clash For The AGES’?

live

Updated: December 18, 2022 2:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

The world would have its eye on the Lusail stadium on Sunday to witness the FIFA World Cup 2022 final between Argentina and France. What a game it promises to be as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe take the pitch. Can Messi win the coveted prize at the fag end of his career or can Mbappe make it two in a row – we will find out all that tonight? Stay hooked to this space for the biggest build-up.

Live Updates

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Eyes would be on Messi to see if he can do what Diego Maradona did. In the next 8 hours, we will find out.

  • 2:11 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Messi and Mbappe would be in a mini-contest for the Golden Boot. Who do you think wins it?

  • 1:24 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Reports suggest it is hard to get tickets for the game at Lusail tonight. According to punters, Argentina is favourites against the defending champions.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: In a clip posted by the Argentina national team on social media, Messi can be seen in good spirits, training with the side. This clip is surely going to bring smiles to the faces of fans across the world. Looks like the PSG star has overcome his injury and is fit to take the pitch at Lusail.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: In the evening there is an opening ceremony. With Nora Fathehi performing, there is massive Indian interest. She was part of a music video ahead of the tournament.

  • 12:28 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Paulo Dybala and Lautaro Martinez hope to re-establish themselves as impact substitutes. If that happens, it will boost France’s chances.

  • 12:20 PM IST

  • 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Shah Rukh Khan, during a Q&A session, said even though his heart is with Argentina’s Lionel Messi, he also stated the fact that France’s Kylian Mbappe is a treat to watch.

  • 11:56 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | Argentina vs France, FIFA WC 2022 Final: Interesting to see if Angel Di Maria passes the fitness test or not. The feeling is that if he is playing Leandro Paredes would have to make way.

