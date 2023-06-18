Home

Sports

LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Anderson Picks Carey; England Eye Comeback

live

LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Anderson Picks Carey; England Eye Comeback

Live | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of Ashes 2023 Day 3.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule England VS Australia 393/8 (78.0) 1st Innings 367/6 (109.4) Run Rate: (Current: 3.35) AUS trail by 26 runs Last Wicket: Alex Carey (W) b James Anderson 66 (99) - 338/6 in 98.4 Over Pat Cummins (C) 25 * (41) 0x4, 2x6 Usman Khawaja 139 (313) 14x4, 3x6 Stuart Broad (19.4-4-51-2) * Ollie Robinson (19-3-53-0)

Live | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3

Live | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston. On Day 2, Opener Usman Khawaja hit his seventh Test century since being recalled by Australia to lead a solid effort on day two of the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston.

Khawaja’s brilliant unbeaten 126, his 15th career century but his first in Tests in England, and his vital partnerships with Travis Head (50) and Alex Carey (52 not out) helped Australia finish the day on 311/5, trailing by 82 with five wickets remaining.

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of Day 3

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.