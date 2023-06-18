LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Anderson Picks Carey; England Eye Comeback

ZEE Sites

live

Live | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and scores of Ashes 2023 Day 3.

Updated: June 18, 2023 4:16 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Pat Cummins (C)

25* (41) 0x4, 2x6

Usman Khawaja

139 (313) 14x4, 3x6

Stuart Broad

(19.4-4-51-2)*

Ollie Robinson

(19-3-53-0)
Live | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Ashes 2023 1st Test Day 3 at Edgbaston. On Day 2,  Opener Usman Khawaja hit his seventh Test century since being recalled by Australia to lead a solid effort on day two of the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston.

Khawaja’s brilliant unbeaten 126, his 15th career century but his first in Tests in England, and his vital partnerships with Travis Head (50) and Alex Carey (52 not out) helped Australia finish the day on 311/5, trailing by 82 with five wickets remaining.

Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates of Day 3

  • 4:15 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Alex Carey was the only Australian dismissed in the morning with James Anderson taking the wicket. Carey was out for 66. Usman Khawaja is still going strong at one end. AUS 359/6, still trail by 34 runs.

  • 4:12 PM IST

    LIVE | ENG Vs AUS, Ashes 2023, 1st Test, Day 3: Hello and welcome to Day 3 of the opening Ashes 2023 Test in Birmingham.

