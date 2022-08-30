Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup, Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming, BAN vs AFG, AFG vs BAN, Sharjah: AFG In Control As Mujeeb Runs Riot; BAN Opt To Bat, Check Playing 11’s | Mohammad Nabi at the toss, “The way we played last game was brilliant, the morale of the team is high and we want to play the same way today. Same team today. Maybe it will be a bit low today, this pitch. We will look to keep them to a low total. | Shakib Al Hasan at the toss said, “We will bat first. It will be difficult for Afghanistan, so that is what we will look to do. We have three seamers and two spinners – so our bowling is pretty much covered. Afghanistan is a very good side in T20 format, we have prepared well for their bowlers hopefully we can show what we can do. (On Asia Cup) We are all neighbouring countries, everyone wants to watch us play each other so I am happy to be part of such a competition.Also Read - Asia Cup: Kohli Sweats it Out Ahead of Match Against Hong Kong

Check Playing 11's here:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

