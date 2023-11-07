Home

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Labuschagne Departs, Australia In Trouble

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score: Labuschagne Departs, Australia In Trouble.

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score: Afghanistan will aim to upset Australia and continue their giant-killing spree in the ongoing OD World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Australia need to win one out of their two remaining matches for a place in the semifinals. For Afghanistan, they need to win both their games for a place in the last four. Only two places remain up for the taking with rampant India slated to finish atop the World Cup points table. South Africa have also qualified.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.

