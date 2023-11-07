Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Head Perishes Early, Afghanistan Get Breakthrough
live

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Head Perishes Early, Afghanistan Get Breakthrough

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score: Head Perishes Early, Afghanistan Get Breakthrough. Here all the latest updates from AUS vs AFG match in Mumbai.

Updated: November 7, 2023 6:31 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia Vs Afghanistan live score, Australia Vs Afghanistan live cricket score, Australia Vs Afghanistan live blog, Australia Vs Afghanistan live updates, Australia Vs Afghanistan playing XIs, Australia Vs Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023, AUS vs AFG, AUS vs AFG live score, AUS vs AFG live cricket updates, AUS vs AFG live blog, AUS vs AFG live match updates, AUS vs AFG ODI World Cup 2023 live updates, rashid Khan, David warner, Pat cummins, Noor ahmed, Mujeeb ur rahman, Mohammad Nabi, Hasmatullah Shahidi, Mitchell Starc, Rahman SHah,
Australia vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score: Afghanistan will aim to upset Australia and continue their giant-killing spree in the ongoing OD World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Australia need to win one out of their two remaining matches for a place in the semifinals. For Afghanistan, they need to win both their games for a place in the last four. Only two places remain up for the taking with rampant India slated to finish atop the World Cup points table. South Africa have also qualified.

Trending Now

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.

Live Updates

  • Nov 7, 2023 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: This is not the start, Australia expected and now in all probability, Afghanistan can pull off an upset!! They have already defeated the big guns. Will it be Australia’s turn now?

  • Nov 7, 2023 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: We are back for the run-chase ad Australia have already lost their first wicket! Naveen-ul-Haq removes Travis Head for a duck!! AUS 5/1 (1.5)

  • Nov 7, 2023 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran at mid-innings: Thanks a lot. Feeling very good to become the first Afghan player to score a 100 against in World Cups. I want to score many more hundreds. I worked very hard for this tournament. Against Pakistan, I missed my ton, so I wanted to make it up in this game. I was feeling like I’d get a hundred in the next 3 matches. Wicket is playing well, I passed the message on that we need to target 280-285. If we had wickets in hand, then maybe even 300 or 330 would be possible. We lost some wickets in the end, but Rashid came out and played brilliantly. Our aim was to score at least these many runs, and then field and bowl well. I had a good chat with Sachin Tendulkar yesterday, he shared a lot of his experiences that I can’t express. I’m very thankful to him for sharing his experiences and giving me a lot of confidence.

  • Nov 7, 2023 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it! Afghanistan have put up a good total of 291 on the board and Australia are starting to feel the heat now as the battle for the semis intensifies. AFG 291/5 (50)

  • Nov 7, 2023 5:43 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Final over coming up, Afghanistan are now at 275/5. 290+ should be the target now, even 300 is also possible. AFG 275/5 (49)

  • Nov 7, 2023 5:31 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: 47 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 252/5. They have gone past the 250-run mark and now they will try to get the score close to 280 if possible. AFG 252/5 (47)

  • Nov 7, 2023 5:14 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it! Ibrahim Zadran has smashed a century against the mighty Australians!! Now can he go all the way and get a good score for the Afghans? AFG 216/4 (44)

  • Nov 7, 2023 5:09 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: 43 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 212/4. Ibrahim Zadran is currently on 98. Nervy moments! AFG 212/4 (43)

  • Nov 7, 2023 4:55 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Hashmatullah Shahidi has been sent back to the pavilion for 26 by Mitchell Starc. Ibrahim Zadran holds fort and he is very much close to his hundred. AFG 195/3 (40)

  • Nov 7, 2023 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: 34 overs gone, Afghanistan are now at 159/2. AFG 159/2 (34)

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.