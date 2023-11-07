Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Updates – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: Maxwell's Hundred Put Australia On Top
Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score: Maxwell's Hundred Put Australia On Top. Here all the latest updates from AUS vs AFG match in Mumbai.

Updated: November 7, 2023 9:37 PM IST

By Debayan Bhattacharyya

Australia vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score: Afghanistan will aim to upset Australia and continue their giant-killing spree in the ongoing OD World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Australia need to win one out of their two remaining matches for a place in the semifinals. For Afghanistan, they need to win both their games for a place in the last four. Only two places remain up for the taking with rampant India slated to finish atop the World Cup points table. South Africa have also qualified.

Playing XIs

Australia: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(w), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq.

  • Nov 7, 2023 9:37 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: There is no stopping Maxwell today, he gets better and better with every passing over. 38 overs gone, Australia are now at 216/7. AUS 216/7 (38)

  • Nov 7, 2023 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: That’s it! Century for Glenn Maxwell!! Brilliant innings under pressure and that keeps the Aussies in the game. Afghanistan after a terrific start haven’t been able to answer the onslaught from Glenn Maxwell. AUS 190/7 (33.1)

  • Nov 7, 2023 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Things have taken a 360-degree turn as Glenn Maxwell is well set in the 80s and on his way for yet another hundred in this World Cup. Australia are now at 169/7. AUS 160/7 (30)

  • Nov 7, 2023 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Maxwell have stepped up big time after the dismal show. He brings up his fifty. But can he go all the way ?

  • Nov 7, 2023 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan will overtake Pakistan’s NRR if they bowl Australia out for 177 or less. Let’s see what happens.

  • Nov 7, 2023 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: 23 overs gone, Australia are now at 118/7. Glenn Maxwell have steadied the innings for now. AUS 118/7

  • Nov 7, 2023 8:12 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Australia are struggling and Afghanistan now have a big chance of winning the match now!

  • Nov 7, 2023 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Rashid Khan removes Mitchell Starc!! Afghanistan are currently toying with the Aussies! AUS 91/7 (18.3)

  • Nov 7, 2023 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: OUT! LBW! Stoinis departs!! Afghanistan are on top! AUS 89/6 (17)

  • Nov 7, 2023 7:52 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: OUT!! Another one bites the dust!! Labuschagne departs!

