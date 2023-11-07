Top Recommended Stories

LIVE Updates – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023 Score: High-Flying Afghanistan Seek Another Upset

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score: Get here all the latest updates fro, AUS vs AFG match in Mumbai.

Updated: November 7, 2023 12:20 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Australia vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE Updates

Australia Vs Afghanistan, ODI World Cup 2023 Match 39 LIVE Score: Afghanistan will aim to upset Australia and continue their giant-killing spree in the ongoing OD World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. Australia need to win one out of their two remaining matches for a place in the semifinals. For Afghanistan, they need to win both their games for a place in the last four. Only two places remain up for the taking with rampant India slated to finish atop the World Cup points table. South Africa have also qualified.

Live Updates

  • Nov 7, 2023 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: What worked for Afghanistan? They have a bunch of players who are always eager to put their body on the line. Secondly, their openers have given Afghanistan a perfect start before the middle order took over. As far as the bowling is concerned, the likes of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Nabi and Mujeeb ur Rahman, hunted together. To add more to that, Afghanistan have the guidance of head coach Jonathan Trott and mentor Ajay Jadeja.

  • Nov 7, 2023 12:20 PM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: On the other hand, Australia started on a disastrous note, losing their opening two encounters. However, they bounced back with five wins on the trot to sit on third after seven games. Australia need to win a single game out of their remaining two to qualify for the semifinals.

  • Nov 7, 2023 12:18 PM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Why this match is so crucial? Afghanistan are seeking a place in the semifinals, after they beat England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands. Before this edition, Afghanistan had just one game in their previous two editions (2015 and 2019).

  • Nov 7, 2023 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE – AUS Vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Hello and welcome to another cracker of a contest between Australia and Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023.

