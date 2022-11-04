Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Marsh Departs, Hosts in a Bit of Bother

Australia takes on Afghanistan at Adelaide in a very important game on Friday. For the defending champions, they need to win by a huge margin and then again hope that other results go in their favour. But before all that, they need to beat Afghanistan. Also, this will be the first meeting between these two teams in the shortest format of the game.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

LIVE UPDATES 2:24 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Despite the short square boundaries, Marsh is not shy of going straight. He knows he has the power to clear the ropes. Oh dear, Marsh departs trying to go square with a sweep. He top-edges that and Gurbaz makes no mistake. LIVE | Aus: 86/3 in 10.3 overs vs Afg

2:21 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Marsh is on fire and that means all Stoinis needs to do is give him the strike and not do anything rash. The defending champions need a big total here.

2:16 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Marsh would be the key from here on in. Marsh is cutting loose. Australia needs a big win to stay in contention. LIVE | Aus: 78/3 in 9 overs vs Afg

2:14 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Marsh ups the ante, he has gone down town and picked up a six off Gulbadin Naib. What a Shot!

2:12 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Rashid Khan bowled a very well over as the bowler just gave seven runs. The Afghanistan side is currently dominating the batters. AUS 64/3 (8)

2:10 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Afghanistan needs to work on its fielding as we are witnessing so many misfields. It was a good over for Afghanistan as the batters were silent.

AUS 57/3 (7)

2:05 PM IST Gulbadin Naib comes to bowl the seventh over

2:04 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: This was a great start for Afghanistan as the bowlers managed to pick up top-order batters in quick succession. The side needs to be in the same touch to win the game against the Hosts.

AUS 54/3 (6)

2:03 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: WICKET! Naveen-ul-Haq was on fire as the batter scalped two wickets in his single over this was a great over for Afghanistan. What a BOWLING. AUS 54/3 (6)

2:01 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: What a great bowl by Naveen-ul-Haq the bowler finally got what Afghanistan is searching for. To stay in the game. The Afghanistan side now needs to keep this momentum going to win the game. Load More