Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Early Wickets Dent Afghanistan’s 169 Chase

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Australia VS Afghanistan 168/8 (20.0) 51/2 (7.2) Run Rate: (Current: 6.95) AFG need 118 runs in 76 balls at 9.31 rpo Last Wicket: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) c David Warner b Kane Richardson 30 (17) - 40/2 in 5.3 Over Ibrahim Zadran 7 * (11) 0x4, 0x6 Gulbadin Naib 11 (9) 1x4, 0x6 Cameron Green (0.2-0-1-0) * Adam Zampa (1-0-3-0)

Australia takes on Afghanistan at Adelaide in a very important game on Friday. For the defending champions, they need to win by a huge margin and then again hope that other results go in their favour. But before all that, they need to beat Afghanistan. Also, this will be the first meeting between these two teams in the shortest format of the game.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

