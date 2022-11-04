Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Early Wickets Dent Afghanistan’s 169 Chase

Australia vs Afghanistan, 38th Match, Super 12 Group 1 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score

Australia takes on Afghanistan at Adelaide in a very important game on Friday. For the defending champions, they need to win by a huge margin and then again hope that other results go in their favour. But before all that, they need to beat Afghanistan. Also, this will be the first meeting between these two teams in the shortest format of the game.

Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and updates of match 38 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

Teams:

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Live Updates

  • 3:54 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: WICKET!!!!. Rahmanullah Gurbaz departs after making 30 runs in 17 balls.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    Kane Richardson comes to bowl the last over of the powerplay.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Eight runs from the fifth over. It was a good over but the Afghanistan side needs to score more runs to lose the pressure.

    AFG 38/1 (5)

  • 3:45 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Pat Cummins has totally dominated the bowlers. What great bowling, The batters just managed to score. Afghanistan batters managed to score on the last balls of the over. This over gave seven runs. AFG 29/1 (4)

  • 3:41 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Pat Cummins comes to bowl the fourth over.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Afghanistan side keeps smashing runs even after losing the wicket. This was a good over for Australia. AFG 22/1 (3)

  • 3:37 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: WICKET!! Usman Ghani Departs Hazlewood and gets a breakthrough for Hosts.

    AFG 15/1 (2.3)

  • 3:34 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: It was a good over by Australia’s Pat Cummins as the bowler just gave five runs. AFG 15/0 (2)

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Good news for Afghanistan, Gurbaz will continue.

  • 3:31 PM IST

    Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Seems like Rahmanullah Gurbaz is injured. For this chase, Afghanistan side needs the batter. Physio is in the ground.

Published Date: November 4, 2022 3:52 PM IST

Updated Date: November 4, 2022 3:56 PM IST