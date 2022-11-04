Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Early Wickets Dent Afghanistan’s 169 Chase
Match 38 T20 World Cup 2022
Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score
Australia takes on Afghanistan at Adelaide in a very important game on Friday. For the defending champions, they need to win by a huge margin and then again hope that other results go in their favour. But before all that, they need to beat Afghanistan. Also, this will be the first meeting between these two teams in the shortest format of the game.
match 38 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022
Teams:
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
