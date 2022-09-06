LIVE Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score & UpdatesAlso Read - Aus vs NZ 1st ODI: Glenn Maxwell's Stunning Catch Cuts Short Martin Guptill's Stay; Watch VIRAL Video

After opting to field, Australia did a good job in restricting the New Zealand side to 232 for nine. Maxwell and Hazlewood were the pick of the bowlers. Currently, Australia is in trouble in the chase of 233. They have lost three wickets. Also Read - Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Official SLAMS Ex-India Captain, Claims 'Everyone Supported Him'

Australia host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI starts on Tuesday and that would be played at Cazaly’s stadium in Cairns. Both sides would look to get off to a winning start. All in all, it is expected to be a cracker. Also Read - BCCI to Announce Rohit Sharma-Led India Squad For T20 World Cup, Australia Series Next Week - Report

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Squads:

Australia Playing 11: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott

New Zealand Playing 11: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ben Sears