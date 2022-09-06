LIVE Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score & Updates

Australia host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI starts on Tuesday and that would be played at Cazaly's stadium in Cairns. Both sides would look to get off to a winning start. All in all, it is expected to be a cracker.

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ben Sears

Live Updates

  • 10:14 AM IST

    LIVE | Aus vs NZ, 1st ODI Scores & Updates: Conway and Guptill have got the Kiwis off to a slow start. The Australian opening bowlers have been on the mark. The visitors may now look to up the ante. LIVE | NZ: 10/0 in 4 overs vs Aus

  • 9:23 AM IST

    LIVE | Aus vs NZ, 1st ODI Scores & Updates: Okay, so as we predicted Australia has opted to field after winning the toss. Looks like a good move from Finch.

  • 9:21 AM IST

    LIVE | Aus vs NZ, 1st ODI Scores & Updates: Toss takes place shortly. It would be interesting to see what the respective captains opt for. The hunch is the team winning the toss would like to field first.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE | Aus vs NZ, 1st ODI Scores & Updates: International cricket returns to the venue after 14 years and hence it is a big occasion. Both teams will eye a winning start.

  • 9:16 AM IST

    LIVE | Aus vs NZ, 1st ODI Scores & Updates: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first ODI between Australia and New Zealand at Cairns.