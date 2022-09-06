LIVE Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Score & Updates

Australia host New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. The first ODI starts on Tuesday and that would be played at Cazaly's stadium in Cairns. Both sides would look to get off to a winning start. All in all, it is expected to be a cracker.

Australia vs New Zealand, 1st ODI Squads:

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Tom Latham(w), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Michael Bracewell, Ben Sears