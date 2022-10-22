LIVE Australia vs New Zealand Cricket Score and Match Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: The Super 12 stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup will open up with the re-match of the 2021 final at Dubai between Australia and New Zealand at a full-house Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Press Conference Key Points: Mohammed Shami To Feature In Playing 11 Against PAK

Check Playing 11 here:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Also Read - IND vs PAK: Mohammed Rizwan Banter With Indian Fans Goes Viral Ahead of T20 World Cup Match, Watch Video

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - AUS vs NZ Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's Australia vs New Zealand T20 WC at Sydney Cricket Ground at 12:30 PM IST October 22 Sat

Check match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Pitch Report by the official broadcaster: “It’s not as quick as some of the other pitches we see generally in Australia. There has been a lot of rain around and it’s been under covers. It feels damp. Might be two-paced.”

  • 12:16 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Aaron Finch at the toss: Going to bowl. There’s weather around but we also feel the wicket gets better and better as the game goes on. Everytime you represent Australia you feel pressure. We’ve always had amazing support. Smith, Agar, Richardson and Green the four players not playing.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

  • 12:03 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first.

  • 11:59 AM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Few minutes left for the toss. Stay tuned for live updates!

  • 11:54 AM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: However, the conditions are windy and it is completely overcast. Good day to watch cricket but no so much to play it. It is expected to remain this way.

  • 11:50 AM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Toss scheduled at 12 PM IST. As per the weather update, Eastern Sydney (where Sydney Cricket Ground is located) is clear of rains for now.

  • 11:46 AM IST

  • 11:39 AM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: As per Australia skipper Aaron Finch, the defending champions’ and hosts’ might have to rejig their batting strategies if Saturday’s tournament opener becomes a truncated affair.