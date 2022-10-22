LIVE Australia vs New Zealand Cricket Score and Match Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92(58) to help Blackcaps breach the 200-run mark. New Zealand reach 200/3 after 20 overs. Key contributions from Finn Allen and Jimmy Neesham kept hosts Australia at bay in the 1st innings. Can Australia chase this down? Stay tuned!Also Read - WATCH: Mitchell Santner Pulls Off Screamer to Send Marcus Stoinis Packing in Australia vs New Zealand Match

Brief Score:

New Zealand: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/41).

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

