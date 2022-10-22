LIVE Australia vs New Zealand Cricket Score and Match Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Devon Conway scored an unbeaten 92(58) to help Blackcaps breach the 200-run mark. New Zealand reach 200/3 after 20 overs. Key contributions from Finn Allen and Jimmy Neesham kept hosts Australia at bay in the 1st innings. Can Australia chase this down? Stay tuned!Also Read - WATCH: Mitchell Santner Pulls Off Screamer to Send Marcus Stoinis Packing in Australia vs New Zealand Match

Brief Score: Also Read - 'Ye To Danger Bowler Hai, Sabse Danger' - Rohit Sharma's Hilarious Commentary During Practice Ahead Of IND vs PAK Clash Goes Viral

New Zealand: 200 for 3 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 92 not out; Josh Hazlewood 2/41). Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: The Silence Before The Impending Storm

Check Playing 11 here:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Check match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 3:29 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: WICKET! Australia sink further as Matthew Wade departs. Length ball, outside off. Wade wanted to play on the off side, but only manages an edge to the keeper. Defeat looks inevitable now for Australia. AUS 82/6 in 12.2

  • 3:22 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: New Zealand bowlers really working hard as the side already picked up half of the team. Maxwell is still on the ground. AUS 73/5 (10.4)

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Former T20 World Cup runner-up New Zealand has done very well in terms of bowling as the side has already started picking up the wickets.

    AUS 62/4 (10)

  • 2:48 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Santner redeems himself with a massive wicket of Aaron Finch. AUS 30/2 (4)

  • 2:47 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: A productive over for Australia comes to an end. Trent Boult was taken to cleaners in the last over. Will the momentum continue? SIX!!! Mitchell Marsh just lofts it for a 97m maximum over covers. AUS 29/1 (3.4)

  • 2:35 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Trent Boult bowls an excellent first over. He almost got the better of both Finch and Warner initially. OUT!!! Tim Southee gets the big wicket of David Warner. First blood in the chase. AUS 5/1 (1.1)

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: SIX!!! New Zealand finish on 200/3 after 20 overs. Jimmy Neesham and Devon Conway end it on a high!

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Excellent 19th over by Mitchell Starc. FOUR!!! He just couldn’t finish it off well. Neesham gets a crucial boundary on the last ball. NZ 186/3 (19)

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: SIX!!! Shot of the highest quality from Jimmy Neesham. It was pitched a bit short and Neesham just smoked it over mid-wicket for a maximum. NZ 170/3 (17.3)

  • 2:01 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Glenn Phillips departs as Josh Hazlewood gets his 2nd wicket in the match. We are in the final four overs as Jimmy Neesham comes in to join a set Devon Conway. FOUR!!! Brilliant from Conway. NZ 156/3 (16.2)