LIVE Australia vs New Zealand Cricket Score and Match Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: The Super 12 stage of the Men’s T20 World Cup will open up with the re-match of the 2021 final at Dubai between Australia and New Zealand at a full-house Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Saturday.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: The Silence Before The Impending Storm

Check Playing 11 here:

New Zealand (Playing XI): Devon Conway(w), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Also Read - Rohit Sharma's Press Conference Key Points: Mohammed Shami To Feature In Playing 11 Against PAK

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Also Read - IND vs PAK: Mohammed Rizwan Banter With Indian Fans Goes Viral Ahead of T20 World Cup Match, Watch Video

Check match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 1:53 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: FOUR!!! Down the track and down the track it goes. 10 runs off the Zampa’s final over. 39 runs in 4 overs and he picked up a crucial wicket of Kane Williamson. NZ 144/2 (15)

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: SIX!!! 50 up for Devon Conway. He brings it up in style. The run-rate has been equal or above than 10 all the time. Appeal for LBW!!! Umpire gives it OUT!!! Kane Williamson reviews it at the last time. OUT!!! Williamson departs after a run-a-ball 23. NZ 125/2 (13)

  • 1:33 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: 50 partnership between Kane Williamson and Devon Conway come up in 40 balls. Glenn Phillips is the next batter. A barrage of left hand batters after him. NZ 109/1 (11)

  • 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Big Appeal for LBW!!! but it was going over the stumps. Excellent decision from the umpire as Australia lose a review. Mitchell Starc back into the attack. AUS 91/1 (9.1)

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Marcus Stoinis has been quite useful on this wicket. He is mixing up the pace and varying the length nicely on this supposed two paced track. WIDE!!! Stoinis not happy at the moment. NZ 81/1 (8)

  • 1:08 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Either Devon Conway or Kane Williamson need to keep accelerate from this point in order to keep up the momentum. Both of them can’t play the role of an infamous anchor at the same time. NZ 70/1 (6.2)

  • 12:58 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Hazlewood gets the yorker right. Finn Allen departs after playing a blinder 42(16). Excellent captaincy from Finch to bring back Hazlewood. NZ 56/1 (4.1)

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: New Zealand are off to a flyer here at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Finn Allen has just taken apart the spearheads of the Australian bowling line-up. Finch has gone to Stoinis, probably for a change in pace option. NZ 48/0 (3.2)

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: FOUR!!! Second boundary for Devon Conway in the corner. This is a brilliant approach while batting first by the Blackcaps. FOUR!!! CRUNCHED!!! Another expensive over comes to an end. 15 coming off it. NZ 29/0 (2)

  • 12:36 PM IST

    LIVE AUS vs NZ Score, T20 WC 2022: Finn Allen and Devon Conway open for New Zealand. FOUR!!! New Zealand is away. It was pitched up and played accordingly. SIX!!! This time, it goes over the boundary. 87m into the stands. FOUR!!! Another boundary. NZ 14/0 (1)