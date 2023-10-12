LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: Marcus Stoinis’ Likely Addition to Boost Weak Middle-Order

Top Recommended Stories

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 10: Australia vs South Africa, 10th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. 

Published: October 12, 2023 10:55 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Score Australia vs South Africa Score Updates: After losing the opener clash against India, Australia will lock horns against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa for their second clash of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

AUS vs SA probable playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:37 AM IST
    LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: South Africa had broke the record of the most number of centuries (3) in a single ODI match, with Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen hitting individual tons.
  • Oct 12, 2023 11:34 AM IST

    Live Aus vs SA Cricket Score: South Africa have won their opener clash against Sri Lanka by breaking several records. The team will look to repeat the same against Australia.

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:28 AM IST

    Live Australia vs South Africa Cricket Score: The will be the first match of ODI World Cup 2023 for Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium.

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:25 AM IST

    Australia vs South Africa Live cricket score: In the last 20 outings between South Africa have won 15 out of their 20 outings But Australia didn’t have their strongest combination in many of those games.

  • Oct 12, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    Australia have lost their opener clash against India and the side will now look to win against Bavuma-led South Africa.

  • Oct 12, 2023 10:56 AM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Australia vs South Africa ODI World Cup 2023 match from Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

