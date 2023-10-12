Home

LIVE UPDATES – AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023: Marcus Stoinis' Likely Addition to Boost Weak Middle-Order

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 10

Australia vs South Africa (AUS vs SA) Cricket Scorecard and Updates, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Match 10: Australia vs South Africa, 10th Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary.

LIVE UPDATES - AUS vs SA Cricket Score, ODI WC 2023

Live Score Australia vs South Africa Score Updates: After losing the opener clash against India, Australia will lock horns against Temba Bavuma-led South Africa for their second clash of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. The match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

AUS vs SA probable playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

