Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Mlaba Strikes; Mooney-Lanning Key For AUS
live

Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Mlaba Strikes; Mooney-Lanning Key For AUS

Australia Vs South Africa Live, Women's T20 World Cup Final Score: Five-time champions AUS are playing their seventh final.

Updated: February 26, 2023 7:40 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Australia Women vs South Africa Women,Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming,Australia Women vs South Africa Women Venue,Australia Women vs South Africa Women Probable Playing Xis,AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11,AUS-W vs SA-W Playing XIs,Australia vs South Africa,Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final, AUS-W vs SA-W,AUS-W vs SA-W Live Streaming,AUS-W vs SA-W Live Updates,AUS-W vs SA-W Latest News, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus, Megan Schutt, Alyssa healy, Ashleigh Gardner,
Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World cup final, Live

Australia Vs South Africa Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score

High on confidence after halting mighty England in the semifinals, hosts South Africa would like to replicate the same and pocket their maiden ICC trophy when Sune Luus’ side take on Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town. Five-time champions Australia are playing their seventh final in the tournament.

Also Read:

Playing XIs: 

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • 7:39 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Another success for South Africa. Grace Harris is clean bowled by Mlaba. AUS 110/3 (15)

  • 7:31 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Back-to-back boundaries from Beth Mooney off Nadine de Klerk as Australia race towards the 100-run mark. AUS 93/2 (13)

  • 7:26 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: OUT! BIG BIG Wicket for South Africa. Ashleigh Gardner is caught by Sune Luus, off Chloe Tryon. AUS 83/2 (12)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Australia is making a comeback in the game after losing a wicket. South Africa is struggling to get into a good rhythm. Again a good over for the batting side.
    AUSW 79/1 (11)

  • 7:15 PM IST

    AUS Vs SA Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score: Again a good over for Australia as this partnership is crucial for batting side. South Africa is desperate for another wicket to stop the scoring rate.
    AUSW 73/1 (10)

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Ashleigh Gardner is in good touch as the batter has started hitting the boundaries. It was a great over for Australia as Gardner smashed two back-to-back maximums to build the scoring rate.

    AUSW 66/1 (9)

  • 7:08 PM IST

    AUS Vs SA Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score: Nadine de Klerk comes to bowl the ninth over as South Africa is looking for wickets.

  • 7:07 PM IST

    AUS Vs SA Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score: Again a good over for Australia as Gardner scored back-to-back boundaries. 12 runs from the over.

    AUSW 53/1 (8)

  • 7:04 PM IST

    AUS Vs SA Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score: Nonkululeko Mlaba comes to bowl the eighth over.

  • 7:03 PM IST

    AUS Vs SA Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score: South Africa fielders are working hard to stop the run rate. Five runs from the seventh over. AUSW 41/1(7)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 26, 2023 7:09 PM IST

Updated Date: February 26, 2023 7:40 PM IST

More Stories