Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • AUS vs SA Live Score Women’s T20 World Cup Final Update: Luus Departs; Wolvaardt Key For Hosts
live

AUS vs SA Live Score Women’s T20 World Cup Final Update: Luus Departs; Wolvaardt Key For Hosts

Australia Vs South Africa Live, Women's T20 World Cup Final Score: Five-time champions AUS are playing their seventh final.

Updated: February 26, 2023 9:09 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Australia Women vs South Africa Women,Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming,Australia Women vs South Africa Women Venue,Australia Women vs South Africa Women Probable Playing Xis,AUS-W vs SA-W Dream11,AUS-W vs SA-W Playing XIs,Australia vs South Africa,Australia vs South Africa Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final, AUS-W vs SA-W,AUS-W vs SA-W Live Streaming,AUS-W vs SA-W Live Updates,AUS-W vs SA-W Latest News, Meg Lanning, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Sune Luus, Megan Schutt, Alyssa healy, Ashleigh Gardner,
Australia vs South Africa, Women's T20 World cup final, Live

Australia Vs South Africa Live, Women’s T20 World Cup Final Score

High on confidence after halting mighty England in the semifinals, hosts South Africa would like to replicate the same and pocket their maiden ICC trophy when Sune Luus’ side take on Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup final on Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town. Five-time champions Australia are playing their seventh final in the tournament.

Also Read:

Playing XIs: 

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus(c), Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Live Updates

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Tight over from Ashleigh Gardner as she concedes just six runs. 100 comes up in the 16th over. SA 104/3 (16)

  • 9:14 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Fifty for Laura Wolvaardt with a beautiful cover drive off Darcie Brown. Boundary to finish the over. SA 98/3 (15). 59 runs needed in the final five overs.

  • 9:09 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Runs have started coming for South Africa. Another biggie from Wolvaardt off Georgia Wareham. Straight over the bowler’s head for a six. SA 88/3 (14). They need 69 runs from the last six overs.

  • 9:04 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final:
    Something is not right with Tahlia McGrath. Two no balls from the youngster in the over and South Africa need to pounce on the opportunity. She couldn’t get over the line in the first but did in the second. Big over for the hosts. SA 73/3 (13)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Absolute chaos in the middle and its Australia who are celebrating. South Africa lose their third. SA 55/3 (11)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Fina: Length ball and Laura Wolvaardt pulls it for a boundary off Georgia Wareham. Fifty comes up for South Africa. SA 52/2 (10)

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: High up in the air and out. Poor shot selection from Marizanne Kapp and she is caught by Darcie Brown at short-third. Ashleigh Gardner does the trick for Australia. Sune Luus comes in. SA 46/2 (9)

  • 8:41 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: BANG! Laura Wolvaardt dances down the ground send Jess Jonassen out of the ground. A pure bliss to watch Wolvaardt bat. The run rate is slowly increasing for the hosts. SA 40/1 (8)

  • 8:39 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Marizanne Kapp has been sent to go after the bowlers. And she has done the same so far. After hitting Megan Schutt in the last over, the right-hander plays another glorious cover drive to boundary against Darcie Brown. SA 31/1 (7)

  • 8:36 PM IST

    Australia Vs South Africa Live Score, Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Marizane Kapp opens her account with a beautiful drive off Megan Schutt. Good comeback by the Australian in the over with three consecutive dots. SA 22/1 (6)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: February 26, 2023 8:55 PM IST

Updated Date: February 26, 2023 9:09 PM IST

More Stories