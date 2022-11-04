Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Hosts Eye BIG Win to Stay ALIVE

Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and updates on india.com. Check LIVE streaming details.

Australia vs Afghanistan, 38th Match, Super 12 Group 1 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score

Australia takes on Afghanistan at Adelaide in a very important game on Friday. For the defending champions, they need to win by a huge margin and then again hope that other results go in their favour. But before all that, they need to beat Afghanistan. Also, this will be the first meeting between these two teams in the shortest format of the game.

Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Follow ball-by-ball commentary and updates of match 38 of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on india.com. Check LIVE streaming details.

LIVE UPDATES 12:31 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Finch was spotted having a one-on-one chat with his players. We are guessing he was trying to motivate them.

12:30 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: Just a win may not be good enough and hence Australia would like to win big and improve their Net Run0Rate as finally everything could boil down to that.

12:29 PM IST Australia vs Afghanistan, LIVE Cricket Score: A crucial game for the defending champions as a loss here could mean they are knocked out of the competition and surely they would not like that.

12:20 PM IST Hello and welcome to the live updates of Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022 match. Load More