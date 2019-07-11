Live Updates

    AUS vs ENG Live Score and Updates: OUT! Jofra Archer removes Glenn Maxwell for 22. Soft, soft dismissal! And the ploy to get back Archer has worked. Morgan wanted Maxwell's wicket and Archer gets it in what probably would have been his last ball of this spell. It is a well disguised slower ball. Maxwell does not pick it. He initially goes hard at the ball but then looks to bail out as it just does not arrive. In the end, he ends up chipping it to the cover fielder where Morgan takes a dolly. Maxwell once again gets out after getting to a start. England into the bowling all-rounders now. Australia 157/6 in 35 overs vs England

    Drinks Break! Australia had a steady partnership going when Smith and Carey added 103-run stand but a double-wicket over from Adil Rashid has put the defending champions back on the back foot. Glenn Maxwell is the one who has joined the well-set Steve Smith. The former has looked to play his shot but needs to be cautious as he is the last recognized batter in this line-up. England have been seriously good with the ball. They have kept plucking wickets at regular intervals and will look to break this stand as well.

    SIX! That’s outta here, enough of blocking says Maxwell. He clears long on for the first biggie of the day. Rashid gives it air and Maxwell’s eyes lit up. He goes against the turn but does so nicely and hits it over the fence. Australia 142/5 in 32 overs vs England

    How costly this will prove for Australia, we will find out in some time?

    FOUR! No calmness here, this was pure aggression from the ‘Big Show’. It’s a good battle between Maxwell and Archer here in Edgbaston. Archer bends his back and bowls it short. Maxwell picks the length early and whacks his pull through mid-wicket for a boundary. Australia 135/4 in 30.4 overs vs England

    FOUR! Through the covers this time – Smith is keeping Australia in the hunt single-handedly. It is a little too full and on off, Smith strokes it in the gap in the cover region and bags a boundary. AUS 127/5 in 29 overs vs ENG

    Smith is making it count for Australia in the crunch game vs arch-rivals England!

    AUS vs ENG Live Updates: OUT! LBW! Adil Rashid removes Marcus Stoinis for a duck. He gets his second in the over and once again, Australia find themselves in trouble. Stoinis fails to make an impact yet again. He does not trouble the scorers here. Rashid bowls the googly outside off. Stoinis had no clue which way the ball is going to turn. He looks to hit it through the off side but misses as it turns back in. The ball hits the pad. A huge appeal and the umpire raises the finger. End of a brilliant over for England. 2 runs and 2 wickets. Australia 119/5 in 28 overs vs England

    FIFTY! Steve Smith smashes 23rd ODI half-century. Flatter and on middle, Smith pushes it down to long on for one. Australia's best batter rises to the occasion. Only half the job done though and he would know that. Australia 118/4 in 27.4 overs vs England

Australia vs England LIVE 2nd Semifinal ICC Cricket World Cup: England and Australia are all set for a high-octane second semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both the teams would take the field with a positive mindset after registering successive wins on their way to the semifinal of the ongoing showpiece event. Unlike the first semifinal, there remains no outright favourites today as both the teams are equally capable of putting up a strong case for the final.

Australia, with some injury scares in the past few day, have been forced to bring a change into their squad and hope that does not affect their cricket and they continue with their prime run. England, on the other hand, suffered some shock defeats in the league stage of the tournament. From being the absolute favourites they found themselves in a position of leaving out a top-four slot. But they scripted a phenomenal comeback and won three potential do-or-die matches on a trot to earn themselves a semis spot.

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score & Updates: AUS 157/6 in 34.5 overs vs ENG

Toss: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat against England in 2nd semifinal.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

Australia vs England Weather Report

the weather forecasters have predicted no such probability of rain during the second semifinal. Unlike the first one between India and New Zealand, a full-length match can be expected on the scheduled day. But the later stages of the game might see some frequent interference by rain as the chances of a shower increase to almost 50%.

SQUADS —

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran