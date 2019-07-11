Live Updates

    Take a bow for a special performance – Chris Woakes!

    AUS vs ENG Live Updates: MAN OF THE MATCH, Chris Woakes, says it is an incredible performance by the team, it started off with the ball but the way the batters knocked the runs off was brilliant. Admits they were nervous in the morning which is quite natural but the way they won it speaks a lot about their side. Further adds he was nervous and hence, he got the length wrong on the first ball but then got his length right and it went well. Reckons it was not a bad wicket but they found the right lengths, also, Australia losing early wickets did not help their cause. States they try and not pay attention to what people are saying, they did bowl a little shorter in Lord’s but they have come a long way from there, they entered the knockout stages with momentum on their side and it all went well. Ends by saying he was three when England last made it to the finals, he still can’t believe they are into the finals but he hopes all goes well on Sunday.

    Complete performance by England as they ‘outplay’ defending champs Australia at Edgbaston!

    One can write about a side’s bowling attack when they have conceded 224 in less than 35 overs. Australia needed early wickets but they did not get any. They seemed helpless as their bowlers got no assistance from the wicket. Also, they had no answers to the assault by Roy and Bairstow. Starc and Cummins did take a wicket each but it was just a mere consolation.

    However, the Australian bowlers can’t be blamed a lot as it was their batters who let them down today. After winning the toss and electing to bat, their top order was blown away. Smith did show some fight, first with Carey and then with Starc but Woakes and Rashid’s brilliant spells ensured they bowl Australia out for a low total which their batters chased down without breaking a sweat.
    England have literally barged into the finals! We are now sure of having a new World Cup winner. The English side has done it with so much ease. They have cruised through. They have made the might Aussies look so tiny. The England innings was all about Jason Roy! Yes, there were scores from the other batters as well but it was Roy’s innings which was the stand out. He was the mainstay in his 124-run stand with Bairstow which more or less sealed the deal for the England side. Roy though was unlucky to be dismissed 15 short of a ton but Morgan and Root then ensured there were no further wickets to fall and the two took England over the line.

    Take that Australia, says England! Absolute demolition by the hosts in Birmingham!

    AUS vs ENG Live Score and Updates: England (226/2) beat Australia (223) by 8 wickets at Edgbaston, seal final berth against New Zealand at Lord’s on July 14. That’s it! England go to the finals for the first time since 1992. Good length ball on off, Morgan flat-bats it over mid on for a boundary. The crowd erupt in joy. The ODI skipper and Test skipper have a hug and smile in the middle. Roy 85, Root 49*, Cummins 1/34

    FOUR! Fantastic from Root. He uses the pace of the bowler. Good length ball on off, Root drives it through covers and gets a boundary. Moves to 48 and now England just a boundary away from sealing their place in the Final. England 220/2 in 31.3 overs vs Australia (223-all out)

    England are moments away from creating history!

    AUS vs ENG Live Updates: FOUR! Too good from Root! Bouncer on middle, Root pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. England are doing it easily at the moment, they are just few short from booking a spot in ICC World Cup 2019 final. ENG 215/2 in 30.5 overs, need 9 runs to win vs AUS (223-all out)

Australia vs England MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Semifinal ICC Cricket World Cup: England and Australia are all set for a high-octane second semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both the teams would take the field with a positive mindset after registering successive wins on their way to the semifinal of the ongoing showpiece event. Unlike the first semifinal, there remains no outright favourites today as both the teams are equally capable of putting up a strong case for the final.

Australia, with some injury scares in the past few day, have been forced to bring a change into their squad and hope that does not affect their cricket and they continue with their prime run. England, on the other hand, suffered some shock defeats in the league stage of the tournament. From being the absolute favourites they found themselves in a position of leaving out a top-four slot. But they scripted a phenomenal comeback and won three potential do-or-die matches on a trot to earn themselves a semis spot.

Toss: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat against England in 2nd semifinal.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

Australia vs England Weather Report

the weather forecasters have predicted no such probability of rain during the second semifinal. Unlike the first one between India and New Zealand, a full-length match can be expected on the scheduled day. But the later stages of the game might see some frequent interference by rain as the chances of a shower increase to almost 50%.

SQUADS —

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran