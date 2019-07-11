

















Australia vs England LIVE 2nd Semifinal ICC Cricket World Cup: England and Australia are all set for a high-octane second semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both the teams would take the field with a positive mindset after registering successive wins on their way to the semifinal of the ongoing showpiece event. Unlike the first semifinal, there remains no outright favourites today as both the teams are equally capable of putting up a strong case for the final.

Australia, with some injury scares in the past few day, have been forced to bring a change into their squad and hope that does not affect their cricket and they continue with their prime run. England, on the other hand, suffered some shock defeats in the league stage of the tournament. From being the absolute favourites they found themselves in a position of leaving out a top-four slot. But they scripted a phenomenal comeback and won three potential do-or-die matches on a trot to earn themselves a semis spot.

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score & Updates: ENG 141/1 in 19 overs vs AUS (223-All Out)

Toss: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat against England in 2nd semifinal.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Australia vs England Weather Report

the weather forecasters have predicted no such probability of rain during the second semifinal. Unlike the first one between India and New Zealand, a full-length match can be expected on the scheduled day. But the later stages of the game might see some frequent interference by rain as the chances of a shower increase to almost 50%.

SQUADS —

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran