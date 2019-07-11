Live Updates

  • 8:43 PM IST

    AUS vs ENG Live Updates: FOUR! Big over despite the wicket of Bairstow, 13 from it. Starc bowls it on the pads, Root just helps it on its way fine down the leg side for a boundary. Carey dives to his left but to no avail. England 136/1 in 18 overs, need 88 runs to win vs Australia (223-all out)

  • 8:41 PM IST

    FOUR! Not the most convincing ways to get off the mark but Root won’t mind. Short and fast on the body, Root looks to defend but ends up gloving it fine down the leg side for a boundary. ENG 128/1 in 17.3 overs vs AUS (223-all out)

  • 8:41 PM IST

  • 8:40 PM IST

    AUS vs ENG Live Score and Updates: OUT! Mitchell Starc removes Jonny Bairstow for 34. It looked plumb and it was plumb. Good length ball pitching on middle and leg, it straightens up a bit. Bairstow looks to play it across the line but misses. The Australian players put in a loud, confident appeal. The umpire raises his finger. Jonny has a chat with Roy and then takes it upstairs. Ultra Edge shows no involvement of bat. Ball Tracker rolls in and shows the ball was going to hit the middle pole. England 124/1 in 17.1 overs, need 100 runs to win vs Australia (223-all out)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    SIX! Absolute massacre in Birmingham. Hat-trick of sixes and Roy is ending Smith’s bowling career here. This is the biggest and the baddest of the lot. He has torn the ball to pieces here. Floated on leg, Roy demolishes it two, maybe three rows over the long on fence for a daddy six. England 116/0 in 16 overs, need 108 runs to win vs Australia (223-all out)

  • 8:33 PM IST

    SIX! Going…going…gone! Floated on middle and leg, Roy clears his front leg and smashes it over long on. Maxwell jumps and looks to take it but he cannot do anything about it. England 103/0 in 15.3 overs vs Australia (223-all out)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    Jason Roy has put England in command!

  • 8:31 PM IST

    DRINKS! England are doing it very easily at the moment. They need another 129 runs and have 10 wickets in hand. The two out there are in the mood to finish this off quickly. Australia on the other hand, look down and out. They need someone to put their hand up and not get one, two but three wickets very quickly. Will there be some fight from the Aussies or will England crush them?

  • 8:30 PM IST

    AUS vs ENG Live Updates: FIFTY! Jason Roy slams 18th ODI half-century. This is sensational batting from Roy, he’s single-handedly tearing Australian bowling apart. Good length ball on off, Roy creams his drive through covers and gets to his 5th World Cup fifty. Yes, England bat deep but this man is just so crucial to this side. He raises his bat and soaks in all the well-deserved applause he is getting. England 95/0 in 15 overs, need 129 runs to win vs Australia (223-all out)

  • 8:24 PM IST
    Jonny Bairstow looks to be in pain at the moment, has he damaged it ankle here? Certainly, looks like. The physio is out to have a look. He has had ankle issues before too. He has worn his pads now and Bairstow is all set to go.

Australia vs England LIVE 2nd Semifinal ICC Cricket World Cup: England and Australia are all set for a high-octane second semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both the teams would take the field with a positive mindset after registering successive wins on their way to the semifinal of the ongoing showpiece event. Unlike the first semifinal, there remains no outright favourites today as both the teams are equally capable of putting up a strong case for the final.

Australia, with some injury scares in the past few day, have been forced to bring a change into their squad and hope that does not affect their cricket and they continue with their prime run. England, on the other hand, suffered some shock defeats in the league stage of the tournament. From being the absolute favourites they found themselves in a position of leaving out a top-four slot. But they scripted a phenomenal comeback and won three potential do-or-die matches on a trot to earn themselves a semis spot.

Toss: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat against England in 2nd semifinal.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

Australia vs England Weather Report

the weather forecasters have predicted no such probability of rain during the second semifinal. Unlike the first one between India and New Zealand, a full-length match can be expected on the scheduled day. But the later stages of the game might see some frequent interference by rain as the chances of a shower increase to almost 50%.

SQUADS —

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran