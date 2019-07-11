Live Updates

    Jofra Archer is up for an interview. He tells that every game they have played for the last three games were like semi-finals. Tells Maxwell wicket was his favourite as Maxwell had took his wicket in the big bash. Credits Smith for the way he batted. On the pitch, Archer says it was nipping more than it was swinging and they were concentrating on bowling it full. On being asked if he expects to bat, Jofra smiles and says hopefully not.

    Mitchell Starc will hold the key for Aussies if they want to book a spot in the WC 2019 final!

    AUS vs ENG Live Updates: Everybody reckoned this is going to be a flat track and one which will be good for the batters but that was not to be. The England bowlers not only got the ball to move early on but also got some extra bounce. The new ball bowlers made use of that and blew away the top order. Smith and Carey, who was promoted up the order, then steadied things with a 103-run stand. Carey then looked to step on the gas but fell as soon as he tried to do so. Stoinis and Maxwell failed to make an impact. Smith was fighting a lone battle out there and it seemed Australia would struggle to get past 200. Starc however, played with a lot of responsibility, hung out there with Smith and the two added a vital 50-run stand. However, wickets in clumps has been the problem for Australia and that is what happened at the end. They lost Smith and Starc in consecutive balls and the last wicket also could not add a lot. Still, though, that partnership between Smith and Starc has give some respectability to the score

    Top bowling performance by England!

    AUS vs ENG Live Score and Updates: Bowled! That’s the end of the Australian innings. They do not bat their full quota of 50-overs. Australia 223-all out vs England at Edgbaston. Smith 85, Carey 46, Woakes 3/20, Rashid 3/54
    Buttler hits ‘Bulls-Eye’ to send Steve Smith packing!

    OUT! Chris Woakes gets his third, Mitchell Starc falls for 29. Once again two wickets fall in quick succession. Good length ball outside off, Starc swings his bat at it with little to no foot movement. He gets a thick outside edge on it which goes straight into the mitts of Buttler. At one point when Starc and Smith were going along, it looked like they could reach 230-240 but now 225 looks difficult. AUS 217/9 in 47.3 overs vs ENG

    AUS vs ENG Live Updates: OUT! Steve Smith run-out for 85. End of brilliant innings here from Smith. Back of a length ball on the pads, Smith looks to flick but gets hit on the pads. The ball goes to the left of Buttler behind. Starc looks for a single and Smith goes with it. Buttler removes his glove and scores a direct hit at the bowler’s end. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays find Smith to be short of his crease. Australia 217/8 in 47.1 overs vs England

    A huge appeal for an LBW has been turned down! Smith is the man in question as England have reviewed. Looks close. Big moment in the game.

    NOT OUT! It is clipping the top of the middle so it remains umpire’s call! Woakes lands this around off and gets it to jag back in. Smith looks to flick but misses to get hit around the knee role. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. The ball rolls on the off side and the batters take one. England review but replays show that the on-field call remains. A leg bye is signalled by the umpire in the end.
    Smith fighting the lone battle for Australia but England have managed to keep a lid on the defending champs so far!

Australia vs England LIVE 2nd Semifinal ICC Cricket World Cup: England and Australia are all set for a high-octane second semifinal of ICC World Cup 2019 at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Both the teams would take the field with a positive mindset after registering successive wins on their way to the semifinal of the ongoing showpiece event. Unlike the first semifinal, there remains no outright favourites today as both the teams are equally capable of putting up a strong case for the final.

Australia, with some injury scares in the past few day, have been forced to bring a change into their squad and hope that does not affect their cricket and they continue with their prime run. England, on the other hand, suffered some shock defeats in the league stage of the tournament. From being the absolute favourites they found themselves in a position of leaving out a top-four slot. But they scripted a phenomenal comeback and won three potential do-or-die matches on a trot to earn themselves a semis spot.

Australia vs England Live Cricket Score & Updates: AUS 223-All Out in 49 overs vs ENG

Toss: Aaron Finch wins toss, elects to bat against England in 2nd semifinal.

Teams:

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham. 

Australia vs England Weather Report

the weather forecasters have predicted no such probability of rain during the second semifinal. Unlike the first one between India and New Zealand, a full-length match can be expected on the scheduled day. But the later stages of the game might see some frequent interference by rain as the chances of a shower increase to almost 50%.

SQUADS —

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, James Vince, Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Liam Dawson, Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett, and Tom Curran