LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Ireland’s win over England after Australia’s defeat to New Zealand and the abandonment of Afghanistan’s clash with the Irish has left the Super League Group 1 wide open in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. That makes this key clash between defending champions Australia and their arch-rivals England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) even more crucial for both teams as they need to win this match to brighten their chances of making it to the knockout stage.
Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Cameron Green, Steven Smith

England Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Jordan

  • 1:13 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: “The rain is starting to come little bit stronger right now. It’s got to stop raining for a little bit of time as well because the ground is very damp and quite moist under foot. Everyone’s got their fingers crossed. Right now, it’s looking doom and gloom,” says Shane Watson who is present at the ground.

  • 1:11 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: There has been an inspection scheduled at 2 PM IST. Stay tuned for live updates!!!

  • 1:00 PM IST

  • 12:56 PM IST

  • 12:53 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: After today’s washout, New Zealand lead Group 1 with three points from a win and a no result. After gaining a point, Ireland occupy second spot with 3 points. Sri Lanka, England and Australia are all on two points but are placed in this order from three to fifth.

  • 12:43 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: “We’ve made a mistake here and that’s put even more pressure on us in a tough group,” Buttler lamented. “If you needed a game to get up for, then England-Australia at the MCG is certainly one of those.”

  • 12:39 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: Buttler said the defeat against Ireland were “hurting” for his team and could further damage their chances if they fail to pull themselves up against Australia.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: Buttler also agreed that Wednesday’s results have made Friday’s match between England and Australia bigger than it already was, turning it into a virtual eliminator where the loser is probably out of the tournament.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: First match at the MCG got washed out due to rain. There are good chances that rain might play spoilsport in this match as well. Fingers Crossed!

  • 12:29 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs England, T20 World Cup: England skipper Jos Buttler agreed that his team’s defeat to Ireland has opened up the Group. “Yeah, the group is wide open. There are plenty of things that could happen, whether it’s due to weather or teams beating each other. But we have to dust ourselves down and get back to playing better cricket,” Buttler said during a post-match press conference after his team’s debacle against Ireland on Wednesday.