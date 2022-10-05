LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Cricket Score and Match Updates: Josh Hazlewood gets Johnson Charles with a beauty. Australia have won the toss and elected to field first. This is a good decision considering there are overcast conditions which will provide some swing early on for the Australian seamers. D/L method can be used as well if play is interrupted due to rain. Check out the playing 11 for both sides:Also Read - Australia vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch in India

AUS XI: David Warner, Cameron Green, Mitch Marsh, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

WI XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

Check out match updates here:

Live Updates

  • 2:00 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: That is a shot for the ages! You cannot help but admire! Take a bow Kyle Myers. Cameron Green has a great response. WI 37/1 (3.4)

  • 1:51 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: FOUR!!! Back to back boundaries for Kyle Mayers. IN THE AIR!!! DROPPED!!! Mitchell Starc, surprisingly drops a catch at deep backward point. WI 24/1 (2)

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: OUT!!! There goes the first wicket as Johnson Charles departs early. Interesting reaction from Charles. Josh Hazlewood gets the breakthrough. WI 14/1 (1.1)

  • 1:34 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: Mitchell Starc has a healthy record against the Windies. Expect the ball to swing both ways in these overcast weather conditions.

  • 1:25 PM IST

  • 1:20 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(w/c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Raymon Reifer, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell

  • 1:15 PM IST

  • 1:12 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: Australia have won the toss and elected to field first.

  • 1:07 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: West Indies have made several changes to the squad that struggled at last year’s edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE, retaining just five players from their squad of 15 with Chris Gayle, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Andre Fletcher, Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard among the big names missing.

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE Australia vs West Indies 1st T20: Marcus Stoinis is missing the series after the all-rounder aggravated a side strain in the ODI series against New Zealand in September, and he sat out the subsequent T20I tour to India.