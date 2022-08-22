LIVE BWF World Championships 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the BWF World Championships Round of 64 Fixture. Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Lakshya Sen and bronze medal winner Kidambi Srikanth will lead India's challenge and will be top medal hopes at the BWF World Championships 2022 in absence of injured P.V. Sindhu, who will miss the tournament. India will also expect 12th seed Kidambi Srikanth, who won silver in 2021, to fire on all cylinders.

World Badminton Championships 2022, Round of 64, Day 1:-

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen vs H.K. Vittinghus,  Kidambi Srikanth vs N. Nguyen,  B. Sai Praneeth vs T.C. Chou, HS Prannoy vs L. Wraber.

Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal vs N.Y. Cheung, Malvika Bansod vs L. Christophersen.

Men’s doubles: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs H. Okamura/M. Onodera, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjula vs F. Delrue/W. Villeger, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs K. Kedren/K. Jomkoh.

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Yeen Yuan/V. Siow, Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs F. Abdul Razzaq/A.N. Abdul Razzaq, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs M. Corsini/J. Mair, Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh vs I. Castillo/P.L.T. Regal.

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto vs F. Volkmann/P. Scheiel, Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan vs J. Moore/G. Mairs.

Live Updates

  • 9:18 AM IST

  • 9:12 AM IST

    LIVE | BWF World Championships 2022: Several mat points for CTC. This is almost over for the Indian. Sai has saved three match points but this from here looks impossible. FINAL SCORE: 21-15, 15-21, 21-15

  • 9:08 AM IST

    LIVE | BWF World Championships 2022: A lucky net chord gives CTC a nine-point advantage here. Praneeth would feel unlucky that he did not have the far side of the court for the decider.

  • 9:07 AM IST

    LIVE | BWF World Championships 2022: He is showing the challenger spirit but will that be enough for him to make a comeback? Looks difficult, but not impossible!

  • 9:05 AM IST

  • 9:04 AM IST

    LIVE | BWF World Championships 2022: Praneeth has closed the gap, yet CTC has a good six-point lead at the moment. Looks extremely difficult for the Indian to win it from here.

  • 8:57 AM IST

    LIVE | BWF World Championships 2022: Poor start for Praneeth in the decider. That is just what he did not want. He is currently trailing and it will not be easy for him to catch up. Still it is not over till it is actually over! So let us keep our fingers crossed.

  • 8:53 AM IST

    LIVE | BWF World Championships 2022: Praneeth wins the second game 21-15 to force a decider. Looks like the court side is making all the difference and if that is the case, the Indian will have a hard time in the decider. Can he pull it off? We will find out in sometime.

  • 8:48 AM IST

    LIVE | BWF World Championships 2022: The Indian is doing well in the second game from the far side. Praneeth has the lead and he would like to keep it that way to force a decider. Praneeth leads second game 13-9.

  • 8:38 AM IST

    LIVE | BWF World Championships 2022: Meanwhile, some good news from mixed doubles where Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar are through to the round of 32 with a comfortable 21-12, 21-13 victory over their German opponents.