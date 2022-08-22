LIVE BWF World Championships 2022

Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the BWF World Championships Round of 64 Fixture. Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallist Lakshya Sen and bronze medal winner Kidambi Srikanth will lead India's challenge and will be top medal hopes at the BWF World Championships 2022 in absence of injured P.V. Sindhu, who will miss the tournament. India will also expect 12th seed Kidambi Srikanth, who won silver in 2021, to fire on all cylinders.

World Badminton Championships 2022, Round o 64, Day 1:-

Men's singles: Lakshya Sen vs H.K. Vittinghus, Kidambi Srikanth vs N. Nguyen, B. Sai Praneeth vs T.C. Chou, HS Prannoy vs L. Wraber.

Women’s singles: Saina Nehwal vs N.Y. Cheung, Malvika Bansod vs L. Christophersen.

Men’s doubles: Manu Attri/B Sumeeth Reddy vs H. Okamura/M. Onodera, Krishna Prasad Garaga/Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjula vs F. Delrue/W. Villeger, MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila vs K. Kedren/K. Jomkoh.

Women’s doubles: Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand vs Yeen Yuan/V. Siow, Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy vs F. Abdul Razzaq/A.N. Abdul Razzaq, Ashwini Bhat/Shikha Gautam vs M. Corsini/J. Mair, Pooja Dandu/Sanjana Santosh vs I. Castillo/P.L.T. Regal.

Mixed doubles: Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto vs F. Volkmann/P. Scheiel, Venkat Gaurav Prasad/Juhi Dewangan vs J. Moore/G. Mairs.