Birmingham: Indian shuttler stole the show yet again as they blank Sri Lanka by a resounding margin of 5-0 in their second Mixed event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Likes of Lakshya Sen, Ashwini Ponnappa were on top as in all the matches Team India won it on straight sets. India will now feature again for the second time of the day when they take on Australia in the mixed event, which is scheduled to take place at 11:30 PM IST, 7:00 PM Local Time.Also Read - India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022 Highlights: Relentless IND Beat WAL By 3-1

LINEUPS FOR IND VS AUS: Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai Chanu's GOLD Headlines Super Saturday

Kidambi Srikanth BEATS Yang Xiang Lin- 21-14, 21-13.

PV Sindhu BEATS Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-10, 21-12.

Sumeet & Chirag vs Tran Hoang & Jack Yu.

Treesa & Gayatri vs Hsuan-Yu/Gronya S

Sumeet & Ashwini vs Ying Xiang/Gronya S Also Read - Mirabai Chanu Wins Gold in 49-Kg Weightlifting At CWG 2022; Heart-warming Gesture For Coach, Family is Epic

DAY 2 RESULTS- IND VS SL:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa BEAT Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9

Lakshya Sen BEATS Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5

Aakarshi Kashyap BEATS Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9

Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy BEAT Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-10, 21-13

Gayathri Gopichand BEAT Treesa Jolly vs Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa 21-18, 21-6