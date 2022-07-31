Birmingham: Indian shuttler stole the show yet again as they blank Sri Lanka by a resounding margin of 5-0 in their second Mixed event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Likes of Lakshya Sen, Ashwini Ponnappa were on top as in all the matches Team India won it on straight sets. India will now feature again for the second time of the day when they take on Australia in the mixed event, which is scheduled to take place at 11:30 PM IST, 7:00 PM Local Time.Also Read - Medal Rush Continues As Bindyarani Wins Silver

LINEUPS FOR IND VS AUS: Also Read - India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022 Highlights: Relentless IND Beat WAL By 3-1

Kidambi Srikanth BEATS Yang Xiang Lin- 21-14, 21-13.
PV Sindhu BEATS Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen 21-10, 21-12.
Sumeet & Chirag vs Tran Hoang & Jack Yu.
Treesa & Gayatri vs Hsuan-Yu/Gronya S
Sumeet & Ashwini vs Ying Xiang/Gronya S Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Mirabai Chanu's GOLD Headlines Super Saturday

DAY 2 RESULTS- IND VS SL:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa BEAT Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9
Lakshya Sen BEATS Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5
Aakarshi Kashyap BEATS Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9
Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy BEAT Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-10, 21-13
Gayathri Gopichand BEAT Treesa Jolly vs Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa 21-18, 21-6

Live Updates

  • 3:45 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: Sumeet and Ashwini beat Ying Xiang/Gronya S to win the final match and round off the 5-match series 4-1. Total Domination from the Indians once again.

  • 3:07 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: The Indian pair is leading 5-3 in the first game as of now.

  • 2:25 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: Final match coming up, the mixed-doubles event! It will be played between Sumeet & Ashwini and Ying Xiang/Gronya S.

  • 2:21 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: That’s it! Australia win this mix doubles and finally find a consolation win. India still lead 3-1, with the final game still to play.

  • 2:11 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: The Australian have taken a 1-0 lead in the first game and now the scores tied 13-13.

  • 1:35 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: Next up is a women’s double match between Treesa, Gayatri and Hsuan-Yu and Gronya S.

  • 1:31 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: That’s it! Sumeet and Chirag earn a hard fought victory over Tran and Jack as India extend lead 3-0 in the mixed event match.

  • 1:16 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: India has taken a 1-0 lead in the men’s doubles. Match tied 5-5 as of now.

  • 1:05 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: India and Australia currently tied 11-11 in the ongoing match.

  • 12:57 AM IST

    LIVE IND vs AUS, Badminton: Sumeet and Chirag lead 3-1 in the early stages of the first game as of now.