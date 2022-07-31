Birmingham: Indian shuttler stole the show yet again as they blank Sri Lanka by a resounding margin of 5-0 in their second Mixed event of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Likes of Lakshya Sen, Ashwini Ponnappa were on top as in all the matches Team India won it on straight sets. India will now feature again for the second time of the day when they take on Australia in the mixed event, which is scheduled to take place at 11:30 PM IST, 7:00 PM Local Time.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Savita & Co. Take 3-1 Lead in Q4; Lovlina Enters Q/F

LINEUPS FOR IND VS AUS: Also Read - CWG 2022, Lovlina Borgohain vs Araine Nicholson, Round 16 Highlights: Olympic Medalist Rout NZ Opponent 5-0

Kidambi Srikanth BEATS Yang Xiang Lin- 21-14, 21-13.

PV Sindhu vs Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen.

Sumeet & Chirag vs Tran Hoang & Jack Yu.

Treesa & Gayatri vs Hsuan-Yu/Gronya S

Sumeet & Ashwini vs Ying Xiang/Gronya S Also Read - LIVE India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022, Score and Updates: IND Lead 2-0 At Half Time

DAY 2 RESULTS- IND VS SL:

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa BEAT Sachin Dias/Thilini Hendahewa 21-14, 21-9

Lakshya Sen BEATS Niluka Karunaratne 21-18, 21-5

Aakarshi Kashyap BEATS Suhasni Vidanage 21-3, 21-9

Chirag Shetty/B Sumeeth Reddy BEAT Sachin Dias/Dumindu Abeywickrama 21-10, 21-13

Gayathri Gopichand BEAT Treesa Jolly vs Suhasni Vidanage/Thilini Hendahewa 21-18, 21-6