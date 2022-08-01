CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final LIVE Score & Updates: It was another successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 3 as they saw off the South African test in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition, quite comprehensively and kept themselves alive in quest for the Gold medal. Sumeet and Ashwini gave a 1-0 lead to India by getting the better off Jared and Diedre in the first match-up. Lakshya Sen was unstoppable as he defeated young Caden Kakora with ease. Aakarshi Kashyap rounded off a memorable victory over Johanita Scholtz, confirming an automatic semi-final berth due to a 3-0 lead and as a result the last two matches didn’t take place. The Indians will now have to overcome the Singapore challenge if they want to reach a second successive final and defend their title.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 4 Updates: Ind-Eng Hockey Match Ends in Thrilling Draw; Sushila Devi Settles For Silver

IND vs SIN- LINEUPS 
Satwik and Chirag vs Y.K. Terry Lee and AJ Liang.
PV Sidhu vs Jia Min Yeo.
Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew.
Treesa and Gayatri vs Yujia Jin vs Crystal Wong.
Live Updates

  • 10:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: The Indian pair is trailing 6-5 as of now. Satwik/Chirag fightback.

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: That’s it!! India win the first game 21-11. Team India take a 1-0 lead in the semi-finals.

  • 10:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: India Lead 17-9 as of now from the first game. Good start from the Indians. Satwik and Chirag making it count. IND 17-9.

  • 10:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: The semi-final is underway now. The first match is between Satwik and Chirag and Y.K. Terry Lee and AJ Liang- Men’s doubles to star off with.

  • 9:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: India Badminton has been dominant so far in this tournament. They topped the group by routing Pakistan and Sri Lanka by 5-0 and getting the better off the Australians 4-1. In the quartet-finals they defeated South Africa 3-0 to reach the semis.

  • 9:52 PM IST
  • 9:45 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Commonwealth Games Badminton Mixed Team S/F event between India and Singapore!