CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final LIVE Score & Updates: It was another successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 3 as they saw off the South African test in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition, quite comprehensively and kept themselves alive in quest for the Gold medal. Sumeet and Ashwini gave a 1-0 lead to India by getting the better off Jared and Diedre in the first match-up. Lakshya Sen was unstoppable as he defeated young Caden Kakora with ease. Aakarshi Kashyap rounded off a memorable victory over Johanita Scholtz, confirming an automatic semi-final berth due to a 3-0 lead and as a result the last two matches didn't take place. The Indians will now have to overcome the Singapore challenge if they want to reach a second successive final and defend their title.

IND vs SIN- LINEUPS

Satwik and Chirag vs Y.K. Terry Lee and AJ Liang.

PV Sidhu vs Jia Min Yeo.

Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew.

Treesa and Gayatri vs Yujia Jin vs Crystal Wong.

Satwik and Ashwini vs Y. K, Terry Lee and Jessica.