CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final LIVE Score & Updates: It was another successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 3 as they saw off the South African test in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition, quite comprehensively and kept themselves alive in quest for the Gold medal. Sumeet and Ashwini gave a 1-0 lead to India by getting the better off Jared and Diedre in the first match-up. Lakshya Sen was unstoppable as he defeated young Caden Kakora with ease. Aakarshi Kashyap rounded off a memorable victory over Johanita Scholtz, confirming an automatic semi-final berth due to a 3-0 lead and as a result the last two matches didn’t take place. The Indians will now have to overcome the Singapore challenge if they want to reach a second successive final and defend their title.Also Read - CWG 2022: Sushila Devi Settles For Silver, Vijay Yadav Wins Bronze In Judo

IND vs SIN- LINEUPS 
Satwik and Chirag BEAT Y.K. Terry Lee and AJ Liang 21-11, 21-12.
PV Sidhu BEAT Jia Min Yeo 21-11, 21-12.
Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew.
Treesa and Gayatri vs Yujia Jin vs Crystal Wong.
Satwik and Ashwini vs Y. K, Terry Lee and Jessica.

Live Updates

  • 12:01 AM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SIN, Badminton: In the second game as of now, Lakshya Sen lead 8-4.

  • 11:55 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SIN, Badminton: Lakshya Sen wins first game, only just. 21-18 win. Another win and India will be through to the final and assures atleast a silver medal for India.

  • 11:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SIN, Badminton: Lakshya Sen lead the Singaporean 18-12. 3 points to win the first game.

  • 11:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SIN, Badminton: As of now, Lakshya Sen has equalled the Singaporean 6-6.

  • 11:31 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SIN, Badminton: Next up is Lakshya Sen, who plays Loh Kean Yew in the men’s singles. If he wins, India will assure atleast a silver and will play the final against Malaysia tomorrow.

  • 11:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Badminton, Day 4: PV Sindhu wins! Makes it 2-0 for India. She Beats Min Yeo 21-11, 21-12.

  • 11:20 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: PV Sindhu is literally running away with the game, leads 17-9. Four more points to make it 2-0.

  • 11:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: Team India still have the lead as she extends her lead to 10-5.

  • 10:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: The Indian start shuttler is up 6-3 in the first game so far. Strong start as usual by PV Sindhu.

  • 10:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SIN, Badminton: Up Next PV Sindhu as she takes on Jia Min Yeo in Women’s Singles match.