CWG 2022, Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022: India vs Singapore Badminton Mixed Team Semi-Final LIVE Score & Updates: It was another successful day for the Indian shuttlers on Day 3 as they saw off the South African test in the Quarter-Final stage of the competition, quite comprehensively and kept themselves alive in quest for the Gold medal. Sumeet and Ashwini gave a 1-0 lead to India by getting the better off Jared and Diedre in the first match-up. Lakshya Sen was unstoppable as he defeated young Caden Kakora with ease. Aakarshi Kashyap rounded off a memorable victory over Johanita Scholtz, confirming an automatic semi-final berth due to a 3-0 lead and as a result the last two matches didn't take place. The Indians will now have to overcome the Singapore challenge if they want to reach a second successive final and defend their title.

IND vs SIN- LINEUPS

Satwik and Chirag BEAT Y.K. Terry Lee and AJ Liang 21-11, 21-12.

PV Sidhu BEAT Jia Min Yeo 21-11, 21-12.

Lakshya Sen vs Loh Kean Yew.

Treesa and Gayatri vs Yujia Jin vs Crystal Wong.

Satwik and Ashwini vs Y. K, Terry Lee and Jessica.